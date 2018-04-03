BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Family photo

Campaigners say a report into coastguard response times must be made public, over fears lives are being put at risk because of delays launching lifeboats.

The BBC's learnt that the conclusion of the Marine Accident Investigation Branch report was delivered to former shipping minister, John Hayes, in December.

It was prompted by the sinking of the Solstice fishing trawler off Plymouth last year, which was the latest of several fatal incidents.

Marine consultant Terri Portmann said: "The person who perished tragically that night would not have been saved by earlier tasking." She added there were other reports that listed "delays on coastguard tasking". "It's the magic hour, an hour of that doesn't need to be wasted thinking about what you're going to do."

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said its procedures ensure search and rescue resources are sent to the right area and in numerous cases, this cuts vital minutes off the time taken to locate casualties.

The Department for Transport is yet to comment on why the report has not been released.