BBC Local Live: South West

It will be cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of showery rain throughout the day. Heavier rain is expected this morning. There will also be some brightness. Maximum temperature: 10C (50F).
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Weather: Cloudy and breezy with showery rain
BBC Weather
It will be cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of showery rain throughout the day.
Heavier rain is expected this morning.
There will also be some brightness.
Maximum temperature: 10C (50F).
Yellow wind warning in place across islands
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
There is currently a yellow weather warning in place for wind across the islands, Jersey Met has said.
Winds of force seven are expected.
Devon travel: One lane open on A30 at Fenny Bridges
One lane is open on the A30 westbound between the B3177 at Fenny Bridges near Ottery St Mary and the B3180 at Strete Ralegh, Highways England has said.
It was completely closed on Sunday after a coach fire.
Fallen tree forces Jersey road to close
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
La Verte Rue in Trinity has been closed due to a fallen tree, police have said.
It added that the tree is "completely blocking the road" by Les Pres Farm.
Police appeal after A35 crash involves five children
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for witnesses after a car crash on the A35 on Sunday.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision, with three adults and five children in the vehicles.
Two people had to be freed from their cars with first aid given to the walking wounded, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
It happened at about 18:30 near Axminster and the road was closed in both directions for some time.
Devon and Cornwall Police added the people involved had "relatively minor injuries fortunately".
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police.
The road has now been reopened.