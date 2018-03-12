BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Summary

  1. Five children involved in A35 crash
  2. Woman rescued from river by members of the public
  3. Police warn against 'vigilantism' in Wadebridge
  4. Work to repair Totnes road after large landslide
  5. South West Water to pay compensation after cold weather supply issues
  6. Updates from Monday 12 March until Friday 16 March

UK military credibility 'at risk' over cuts

Kamal Ahmed

Economics editor

The former commander of the UK's maritime forces has said Britain is in danger of losing its status as a "credible military power".

Rear Admiral Alex Burton told the BBC that years of budget cuts and rising military threats meant the defence budget needed to be increased urgently.

He said the ability to "fight and win on the front line" was being affected.

And, if fresh spending wasn't announced, Britain would be morally poorer on the world stage.

His comments come 24 hours before the Chancellor's Spring Statement on the state of the public finances.

There have been reports that cuts in the South West could include two Plymouth-based Royal Navy specialist landing ships being taken out of service - HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark.

HMS Albion
BBC

Camelford's library closing for refurb

'Life opportunities at risk' warning over school funding

Cornish Stuff

Cornwall Council Leader Adam Paynter has raised concerns about the impact on Cornish children’s life opportunities if the chronic under-funding of Cornwall’s schools is not addressed soon.

Flood alert for north, mid and east Devon

BBC Radio Devon

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for parts of north, mid and east Devon this morning.

One warning is for the Rivers Clyst and Culm and their tributaries.

Flooding is possible for: Hemyock, Cullompton, Stoke Canon, Broadclyst and Clyst St Mary areas.

In north Devon, there is a warning for the Lower Torridge area.

Flood alert
Environment Agency

Repairs to storm-damaged Falmouth sea wall

BBC Radio Cornwall

Work is due to start on urgent repairs to a section of the sea wall at Falmouth after it took a battering from recent storms.

The work on the wall, which is next to steps leading to the beach behind the Greenbank Hotel, off Stratton Place, will be done by contractor Cormac.

Its staff are likely to be on site for about 10 days.

The area is fenced off, and people have been asked not to ignore safety warnings in the area.

Devon travel: Three-vehicle crash at A38 Lee Mill

BBC Radio Devon

  • On the A38 at Lee Mill, there are reports of a three-vehicle collision Plymouth-bound. There's queuing traffic
  • On the A30 at Fenny Bridges, one lane is closed westbound between Ottery St Mary and Daisy Mount Cross for resurfacing. There's about two miles of queuing traffic Exeter-bound

'My breasts have done their time'

headline here
A faulty gene means two sisters are at a higher risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer.

Police warn against 'vigilantes' in Wadebridge

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Police 'vigilantism' warning Facebook post
Wadebridge Police/Facebook

Police in Wadebridge have warned against possible vigilantes in the area and say they will "take positive action" against "anyone who seeks to target any person by unlawful means".

In a post on Facebook, officers said they took "all reports to us seriously and will respond accordingly" and that "vigilantism will not be tolerated".

They added: "We would encourage anyone who has any concerns to contact us and not to consider taking matters into their own hands."

The BBC has asked Devon and Cornwall Police what sort of incidents officers have been dealing with to trigger the warning.

Mother's Day free flowers gesture brings people to tears

Devon Live

Small bunches of flowers were left in the street of a Devon town this weekend by a stranger who wanted all children to be able to treat their mums on Mother's Day, even if they don't have money.

People say they were brought to tears by the simple gesture on the streets of Tavistock.

Devon travel: 'Significant flooding' on A379 Ashford

Work to repair Totnes landslide

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Engineers are to continue work to examine and repair a large landslide in a residential area in Totnes which happened last week.

A "significant" cascade of rock fell on to a popular through-road at about 20:30 on Friday, damaging four cars, police said. Maudlin Road was closed as a result.

Residents said the incident sounded like a "massive explosion" and "could have killed someone".

Totnes landslide
BBC

Devon travel: Plymouth road blocked and Paignton crash

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Plymouth, Wolseley Road is blocked in both directions due to a police incident at Normandy Hill
  • In Paignton, there are reports of a crash involving a motorbike on the A3022 Seaway Road

MP calls for accountability in £350k school overspend

Christine Butler

BBC Radio Cornwall

Warbstow School
BBC

Cornwall Council has been criticised by an MP for going greatly over budget for new prefabricated classrooms at a school near Bude.

Engineering firm Arcadis won a contract to provide a new building 18 months ago at a cost of about £160,000.

But at a recent public meeting, villagers in Warbstow, were told £508,000 had so far been spent, with more money still needed to crane the classroom into place.

North Cornwall Conservative MP Scott Mann said such overspends were "not acceptable" in the pubic sector and someone at the council "should be held accountable for this."

Neither Cornwall Council or Arcadis have responded to our requests for a comment.

South West Water to pay compensation after supply issues

BBC Radio Devon

South West Water has said it will pay compensation - above the statutory minimum - to those customers worst affected with supply problems during the recent cold weather.

The water company says about 3,000 households across the region had significant problems - many caused by burst water mains - and says its staff "worked tirelessly to ensure alternative water supplies were arranged".

The water regulator for England and Wales, Ofwat, is to investigate why thousands of homes suffered water shortages in the wake of the recent cold weather.

National Trust apologises to Cornish in cream tea ad row

The Daily Telegraph

The rivalry between Devon and Cornwall over the correct order of cream and jam on a scone is one of the country’s fiercest disputes, and locals are expected to know where their side stands.

A National Trust property in Cornwall therefore prompted understandable outrage after it advertised cream teas for Mother’s Day - with a photograph showing the cream being spread before the jam.

Woman rescued after falling into river

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

A woman has been rescued after falling into a fast flowing river in Devon, a fire service has said.

The woman was rescued from the water by members of the public, before firefighters reached the scene, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

It happened in the River Batherm in Bampton at about 23:50 on Sunday.

Firefighters gave first aid to the woman and she was left with paramedics.

Her condition is not known.

Weather: Cloudy and breezy with showery rain

BBC Weather

It will be cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of showery rain throughout the day.

Heavier rain is expected this morning.

There will also be some brightness.

Maximum temperature: 10C (50F).

weather map
BBC

Devon travel: One lane open on A30 at Fenny Bridges

One lane is open on the A30 westbound between the B3177 at Fenny Bridges near Ottery St Mary and the B3180 at Strete Ralegh, Highways England has said.

It was completely closed on Sunday after a coach fire.

Police appeal after A35 crash involves five children

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car crash on the A35 on Sunday.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, with three adults and five children in the vehicles.

Two people had to be freed from their cars with first aid given to the walking wounded, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.

It happened at about 18:30 near Axminster and the road was closed in both directions for some time.

Devon and Cornwall Police added the people involved had "relatively minor injuries fortunately".

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police.

The road has now been reopened.

car wreckage
Devon and Cornwall Police

