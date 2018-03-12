BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Summary
- Five children involved in A35 crash
- Woman rescued from river by members of the public
- Police warn against 'vigilantism' in Wadebridge
- Work to repair Totnes road after large landslide
- South West Water to pay compensation after cold weather supply issues
- Updates from Monday 12 March until Friday 16 March
UK military credibility 'at risk' over cuts
Kamal Ahmed
Economics editor
The former commander of the UK's maritime forces has said Britain is in danger of losing its status as a "credible military power".
Rear Admiral Alex Burton told the BBC that years of budget cuts and rising military threats meant the defence budget needed to be increased urgently.
He said the ability to "fight and win on the front line" was being affected.
And, if fresh spending wasn't announced, Britain would be morally poorer on the world stage.
His comments come 24 hours before the Chancellor's Spring Statement on the state of the public finances.
There have been reports that cuts in the South West could include two Plymouth-based Royal Navy specialist landing ships being taken out of service - HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark.
Camelford's library closing for refurb
Transport police stumble on disused station
The station was among more than 2,100 closed in the 1960s as part of what became known as the Beeching cuts.
'Life opportunities at risk' warning over school funding
Cornish Stuff
Cornwall Council Leader Adam Paynter has raised concerns about the impact on Cornish children’s life opportunities if the chronic under-funding of Cornwall’s schools is not addressed soon.
Flood alert for north, mid and east Devon
BBC Radio Devon
The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts for parts of north, mid and east Devon this morning.
One warning is for the Rivers Clyst and Culm and their tributaries.
Flooding is possible for: Hemyock, Cullompton, Stoke Canon, Broadclyst and Clyst St Mary areas.
In north Devon, there is a warning for the Lower Torridge area.
Repairs to storm-damaged Falmouth sea wall
BBC Radio Cornwall
Work is due to start on urgent repairs to a section of the sea wall at Falmouth after it took a battering from recent storms.
The work on the wall, which is next to steps leading to the beach behind the Greenbank Hotel, off Stratton Place, will be done by contractor Cormac.
Its staff are likely to be on site for about 10 days.
The area is fenced off, and people have been asked not to ignore safety warnings in the area.
Devon travel: Three-vehicle crash at A38 Lee Mill
BBC Radio Devon
'My breasts have done their time'
Police warn against 'vigilantes' in Wadebridge
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Police in Wadebridge have warned against possible vigilantes in the area and say they will "take positive action" against "anyone who seeks to target any person by unlawful means".
In a post on Facebook, officers said they took "all reports to us seriously and will respond accordingly" and that "vigilantism will not be tolerated".
They added: "We would encourage anyone who has any concerns to contact us and not to consider taking matters into their own hands."
The BBC has asked Devon and Cornwall Police what sort of incidents officers have been dealing with to trigger the warning.
Mother's Day free flowers gesture brings people to tears
Devon Live
Small bunches of flowers were left in the street of a Devon town this weekend by a stranger who wanted all children to be able to treat their mums on Mother's Day, even if they don't have money.
People say they were brought to tears by the simple gesture on the streets of Tavistock.
Devon travel: 'Significant flooding' on A379 Ashford
Work to repair Totnes landslide
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Engineers are to continue work to examine and repair a large landslide in a residential area in Totnes which happened last week.
A "significant" cascade of rock fell on to a popular through-road at about 20:30 on Friday, damaging four cars, police said. Maudlin Road was closed as a result.
Residents said the incident sounded like a "massive explosion" and "could have killed someone".
Devon travel: Plymouth road blocked and Paignton crash
BBC Radio Devon
MP calls for accountability in £350k school overspend
Christine Butler
BBC Radio Cornwall
Cornwall Council has been criticised by an MP for going greatly over budget for new prefabricated classrooms at a school near Bude.
Engineering firm Arcadis won a contract to provide a new building 18 months ago at a cost of about £160,000.
But at a recent public meeting, villagers in Warbstow, were told £508,000 had so far been spent, with more money still needed to crane the classroom into place.
North Cornwall Conservative MP Scott Mann said such overspends were "not acceptable" in the pubic sector and someone at the council "should be held accountable for this."
Neither Cornwall Council or Arcadis have responded to our requests for a comment.
South West Water to pay compensation after supply issues
BBC Radio Devon
South West Water has said it will pay compensation - above the statutory minimum - to those customers worst affected with supply problems during the recent cold weather.
The water company says about 3,000 households across the region had significant problems - many caused by burst water mains - and says its staff "worked tirelessly to ensure alternative water supplies were arranged".
The water regulator for England and Wales, Ofwat, is to investigate why thousands of homes suffered water shortages in the wake of the recent cold weather.
National Trust apologises to Cornish in cream tea ad row
The Daily Telegraph
The rivalry between Devon and Cornwall over the correct order of cream and jam on a scone is one of the country’s fiercest disputes, and locals are expected to know where their side stands.
A National Trust property in Cornwall therefore prompted understandable outrage after it advertised cream teas for Mother’s Day - with a photograph showing the cream being spread before the jam.
Woman rescued after falling into river
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A woman has been rescued after falling into a fast flowing river in Devon, a fire service has said.
The woman was rescued from the water by members of the public, before firefighters reached the scene, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
It happened in the River Batherm in Bampton at about 23:50 on Sunday.
Firefighters gave first aid to the woman and she was left with paramedics.
Her condition is not known.
Weather: Cloudy and breezy with showery rain
BBC Weather
It will be cloudy and breezy with outbreaks of showery rain throughout the day.
Heavier rain is expected this morning.
There will also be some brightness.
Maximum temperature: 10C (50F).
Devon travel: One lane open on A30 at Fenny Bridges
One lane is open on the A30 westbound between the B3177 at Fenny Bridges near Ottery St Mary and the B3180 at Strete Ralegh, Highways England has said.
It was completely closed on Sunday after a coach fire.
'Wrong' cream tea sparks angry outcry
Jam and cream are used "in the wrong order" on a cream tea advert at a Cornish National Trust landmark.Read more
Police appeal after A35 crash involves five children
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Police are appealing for witnesses after a car crash on the A35 on Sunday.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision, with three adults and five children in the vehicles.
Two people had to be freed from their cars with first aid given to the walking wounded, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
It happened at about 18:30 near Axminster and the road was closed in both directions for some time.
Devon and Cornwall Police added the people involved had "relatively minor injuries fortunately".
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police.
The road has now been reopened.