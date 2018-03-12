BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

The former commander of the UK's maritime forces has said Britain is in danger of losing its status as a "credible military power".

Rear Admiral Alex Burton told the BBC that years of budget cuts and rising military threats meant the defence budget needed to be increased urgently.

He said the ability to "fight and win on the front line" was being affected.

And, if fresh spending wasn't announced, Britain would be morally poorer on the world stage.

His comments come 24 hours before the Chancellor's Spring Statement on the state of the public finances.

There have been reports that cuts in the South West could include two Plymouth-based Royal Navy specialist landing ships being taken out of service - HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark.