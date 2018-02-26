BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Manchester City's win at Wembley was not the only football cup event taking place over the weekend.

The 2018 FA People's Cup - the biggest five-a-side tournament in the country - kicked off with more than 50,000 players taking part across 278 venues.

Here's just a flavour of the action..

FA People's Cup 2018: First-round highlights

