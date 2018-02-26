BBC Local Live: South West

A decision is expected this evening on whether a controversial toilet extension at St Lawrence Church will go ahead.

Plans for the doorway of the 800-year-old church had started after planning permission was granted, but strong opposition persuaded the church's rector to halt the work until a decision could be made at tonight's parish assembly.

Supporters of the plans say the extension will provide access for disabled people and a toilet, but those against say it will spoil the historic fabric of the building.

