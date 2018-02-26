BBC Local Live: South West

Decision on controversial church loo plans expected later
BBC Radio Jersey
A decision is expected this evening on whether a controversial toilet extension at St Lawrence Church will go ahead.
Plans for the doorway of the 800-year-old church had started after planning permission was granted, but strong opposition persuaded the church's rector to halt the work until a decision could be made at tonight's parish assembly.
Supporters of the plans say the extension will provide access for disabled people and a toilet, but those against say it will spoil the historic fabric of the building.
On Thursday there's a significant risk that a low pressure system will move up from the south, bringing with it a lot of precipitation. This will be falling through very cold air, so there is a good chance we could see some prolonged and disruptive snow for Thursday."
Weather: Cold and breezy, and possible snow on coasts
Three people were injured in a crash involving two cars in Trinity on Sunday afternoon.
One person was trapped and released from their car by firefighters and later taken to hospital for treatment, Jersey Fire and Rescue said.
Paramedics also treated two people at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 14:20.
The
cause of the incident is under investigation by States police.
Jersey Fire and Rescue Watch
Commander Richard Ryan said: “On arrival two of the vehicle occupants were
receiving emergency medical treatment on the roadside and one person was
trapped inside their car due to injuries and vehicle damage."
"Working with the
on-scene paramedics, firefighters quickly got to work with stabilisation
equipment, hydraulic rescue tools and casualty care.
"The boot lid was removed
and space created to allow access and egress for the trapped casualty, who was
extricated onto a long board before being transferred to hospital by ambulance."
The severity of their injuries isn't currently known.
'Watch vulnerable neighbours' appeal as cold weather hits
Yellow warnings for snow on Wednesday and Thursday include Cornwall.
Calls to avoid A&E as Siberian blast hits UK
Hannah Stacey
BBC Radio Cornwall
Hospital managers in Cornwall are again asking patients to use alternatives to emergency departments to ease the pressures on front line services as the cold weather hits.
The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust (RCHT) said the start of the cold snap brought a very busy weekend for its hospitals and emergency teams, and staff were focusing their efforts on those in urgent need of specialist care.
With temperatures expected to continue to fall this week, demand for care is expected to rise.
The RCHT has asked people to use minor injury units and out-of-hours GP services, including the 111 phone service, for less urgent illness or injury.
A 20-year-old man's died after his car crossed the central reservation on the A30 at Roche and hit a tractor on Saturday night.
A 17-year-old woman who was a passenger in the BMW is in a critical condition in hospital.
It's not known why the car strayed on to the eastbound carriageway just before midnight but police have described a convoy of four cars which crossed the Tamar Bridge earlier in the evening - including the BMW - which headed west from Plymouth and joined the A30 at Bodmin.
The driver who died has not been named but is from the Truro area, his passenger, who's in Derriford Hospital with life threatening head injuries is from Camborne.
The A30 was closed for more than 12 hours, only reopening yesterday afternoon. An appeal has been made for witnesses.
Landlords who say 'no DSS' breaking equality laws
Hannah Richardson
BBC News education and social affairs reporter
The thousands of lettings agents and landlords across the country who reject housing benefit claimants could be flouting equality laws due to a recent legal case.
The widespread practice has led to "no-go zones" for those on lower incomes - especially in desirable residential areas.
One woman recently successfully argued in court that blanket bans on benefit claimants indirectly discriminated against women, especially single women.
This is because they are proportionately more likely to be claiming housing benefit than single men, according to official figures.
Wind warning issued for the islands
Strong east to northeasterly winds up to gale force eight are expected to continue across the islands today.
Film them on the beaches: Devon stars as Guernsey
The Times
Residents of Guernsey were thrilled to hear that stars including Lily James were to feature in a film about the Nazi occupation of their island. However producers made the film more than 100 miles away in north Devon.
Plymouth to debate 4.5% council tax rise
BBC Spotlight
A 4.5% council tax rise could be on the cards for residents in Plymouth, the BBC understands.
The exact figure will be revealed at a Plymouth City Council budget meeting later.
The council needs to save £10m from its spending as it deals with a reduction in its government grant.
The authority said it was "facing big challenges" in setting a balanced budget "as our funding continues to reduce each year while demand for services is rising".
High tide times for the region
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
Here are the next high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.
'Prolonged and disruptive' snow forecast for Thursday
BBC Radio Jersey
Jersey Met Department is warning of disruption in the island later this week.
There could be some snow showers tonight and over the next couple of days, but the worst is expected on Thursday.
BBC Weather
Cold and breezy today, with some sunny spells, but also a good deal of cloud with the risk of a few snow showers especially along the coasts.
Maximum temperature: 1C to 4C (34 to 39F).
'Keep warm' and 'take inhaler' warnings in cold weather
Cold temperatures and deep snow are forecast across the UK this week as weather blows in from Russia.
Penzance primary school closed after heating breaks
BBC Radio Cornwall
A Penzance school is closed today because of problems with its heating, staff say.
St Mary's Catholic Primary School said: "We are advising you that the school will be closed all day due to no heating.
"As of yet we do not know when it will be fixed."
Very cold with a risk of snow showers
Dan Downs
Weather Forecaster
A very cold day for the Channel Islands with some sunshine first before clouds start to thicken later on.
There's a risk of snow showers, with more possible overnight.
Temperatures will reach just 2C (36F).
Snow forecast: Guernsey's plan
Phillippa Guillou
BBC Radio Guernsey reporter
With snow showers expected later today and overnight, the States of Guernsey has issued a plan of action outlining how healthcare, transport and schools will function.
Strong northeasterly winds are expected to whip through the Channel Islands, with the Met Office forecasting minimum temperatures of -2C (28F).
Listen to BBC Radio Guernsey from 07:15 tomorrow morning to find out if States schools are affected, but the private colleges will make their own decision on whether they close.
The emergency services have a strategy to ensure they can function despite the weather, with healthcare workers being transported to the hospital if necessary.
Guernsey Police will post regular updates on conditions on social media, you can follow their Twitter account here.
Rival helicopter link to Isles of Scilly 'cannot land'
Rob England
BBC News Online
A helicopter link between Land's End and Isles of Scilly will not be able to land on Tresco, the island's owner has said.
The Isles of Scilly Steamship Company's new link is set to begin in May this year, and was announced last week.
But Tresco Estate, which runs the island, said its heliport would not be ready until "early 2019".
The new route prompted a row with the estate, which is preparing its own helicopter services to Penzance.
Tourism bosses said trade suffered when the 48-year-old helicopter link to the islands off Cornwall stopped in 2012.
Councils try to charge postmen for beach clean rubbish
Devon Live
A pair of postman have been left with 20 bags of waste plastic after a clean-up of local beaches after councils refused to dispose of it for them unless they were paid.
Estate fire being investigated
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
The cause of a fire at Jersey's Les Cinq Chenes estate is under investigation.
At 09:50 on Sunday crews were called to an outbuilding which was on fire, and starting to spread to a nearby property.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control "in minutes", preventing damage to a nearby house.
Devon town's French connection 'not at risk'
Rob England
BBC News Online
A Devon town which thought it had been secretly spurned by its French twin in favour of an Essex "rival" has been reassured its entente is intact.
Bovey Tracey was twinned with Le Molay-Littry in Normandy in 1979.
Bovey Tracey Town Council was alarmed when it was told unofficially the relationship was over, but this was never confirmed by French officials.
Le Molay-Littry's Mayor, Guillaume Bertier, told the BBC the "rumour" the twinning was over is "false".
However, the French town is now looking to twin with Theydon Bois, Essex, and wants links with both English suitors.
Appeal to trace 'convoy' cars after A30 crash
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Police have appealed for witnesses who saw four cars "travelling in convoy" near the scene of a fatal road crash in Cornwall.
A car hit a tractor on Saturday night, killing a 20-year-old man.
The BMW, driven by the man from the Truro area, crossed the central reservation on the A30 at Roche before hitting the tractor at about 23:40. Police said it was not known why it did this.
A 17-year-old female passenger in the car, from Camborne, is in a critical condition in hospital.
Officers said: "Police are interested in anyone who witnessed a VW Polo, VW Golf, VW Bora and a BMW travelling in convoy between Plymouth and the site of the collision on the A30.
"They left Plymouth and travelled across the Tamar Bridge at about 22:50. They continued on the A38, joined the A30 at Bodmin and then the BMW collided with the tractor at 23:38."
The A30 was closed for more than 12 hours for an investigation.
Farmers 'forced to cull ponies' due to paperwork delays'
The Daily Telegraph
Exmoor ponies are being culled by farmers because of delays in obtaining "passports" that prove their pedigree.
Bitterly cold temperatures and deep snow are forecast across the UK this week as weather blows in from Russia.
Hannah Stacey
BBC Radio Cornwall
Bid aims to protect pasty post-Brexit
BBC Radio Cornwall
A campaign to make sure Cornish pasty sales aren't damaged by Brexit gets under way in London later.
The Cornish Pasty Association said it had organised the first ever pasty week because there were fears the Cornish pasty's European protected status could be at risk once Britain leaves the EU.
The term "Cornish pasty" was given protected status by the European Commission in 2011.
It means that only pasties made in the county from a traditional recipe can be called "Cornish pasties". Pasties baked elsewhere in the country cannot be described as such.
The status gives the pasty the same standing as Roquefort cheese, French Champagne and Jersey royal potatoes.
Other items from Cornwall also on the protected list include Cornish clotted cream and the Cornish sardine.
Uefa decision expected on Jersey membership bid
BBC Radio Jersey
The Jersey FA will find out today whether or not it's been successful in its bid to become the newest member of Uefa.
The island's application - which was officially launched more than two years ago - will be voted on later by the organisation's congress in Slovakia.
Jersey manager Martin Cassidy said: "It's going to be a big ask, and obviously we're hoping that we get a positive result.
"They've certainly put enough time, effort and money into the preparation and planning, you've just got to hope the other nations see as great an opportunity to bring Jersey into it."
Survey reveals extent of deputies' abuse
Edward Rowe
Broadcast Journalist, BBC Radio Guernsey
A survey conducted by BBC Guernsey has shown more than two thirds of deputies questioned (68%) have been subjected to abuse from the public.
Over half of those who have experienced abuse did so within the last year.
Of the 28 deputies who responded, more than half had experienced abuse including being targeted online and being shouted and sworn at in the street.
Eight deputies have experienced harassment and intimidation, three have been subject to physical abuse and two say they've been stalked.
Of the 68% of deputies who have been abused four reported the incident to police.
Guernsey Police say they've had three complaints made by deputies this term alone.
Driver makes 150 pothole complaints
BBC Radio Devon
A man who's made 150 complaints about potholes near his home in Devon says he may be forced to move if nothing's done about it.
Geoff Palmer from Morchard Bishop near Crediton suffered damage to his car as a result of the potholes along a mile-and-a-half stretch of road.
It's the only way in an out of his property. His friends now refuse to visit and one set of neighbours has moved away.
Devon Council Council says the road in question, Gays Lane, will be resurfaced in the next couple of months.
