BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

A cyclist is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on the A376 in east Devon, police say.

Officers were called to the scene on the A376 Exeter Road, from Exmouth to Exeter, at about 05:45 after a car and bicycle collided.

Police said: "Following the initial collision, three cars were involved in a shunt and damage caused. Three Ford cars and a Suzuki were involved in this and the follow-up collision."

The male cyclist suffered a serious head injury, officers said.

The road has been closed and road users have been "advised to avoid the area".