BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

This morning will be largely cloudy with some patchy light rain and drizzle.
However, this afternoon any rain and drizzle will push eastwards to leave some brighter spells.
Maximum temperature: 9 to 12C (48 to 54F).
A376 crash: Five vehicles involved
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Five vehicles have been involved in a road crash on the A376, police say.
Officers said the A376 Exmouth Road was closed in both directions after the serious crash on the north-bound carriageway at about 05:45 between the B3179 and the A3052 - near Exton Park, between Clyst St George and Clyst St Mary.
Highways bosses said a diversion was in place. Police said drivers should seek an alternative route.
A376 crash: Cyclist suffers head injuries
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A cyclist is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on the A376 in east Devon, police say.
Officers were called to the scene on the A376 Exeter Road, from Exmouth to Exeter, at about 05:45 after a car and bicycle collided.
Police said: "Following the initial collision, three cars were involved in a shunt and damage caused. Three Ford cars and a Suzuki were involved in this and the follow-up collision."
The male cyclist suffered a serious head injury, officers said.
The road has been closed and road users have been "advised to avoid the area".
Cornwall travel: A39 Penryn partially blocked
BBC Radio Cornwall
In Penryn, the A39 is partially blocked by an accident approaching the Treluswell roundabout.
Cornwall travel: Lorry sheds load on A30 Mitchell
BBC Radio Cornwall
On the A30 at Mitchell, there are reports that a lorry has shed its load of rubbish on the west-bound carriageway, near the Mitchell turn-off.
A376 crash: 'Use alternative routes'
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Police and Devon highways bosses have warned that a "serious" road crash has affected the A376 in east Devon.
Devon Highways tweeted the route was closed between the Clyst St George and Clyst St Mary and a diversion had been put in place.
Police tweeted drivers should "use alternative routes".
Life jacket plea after night angler dies
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Coastguards and lifeboat crews are reiterating safety messages after a man died while fishing from rocks off the north Cornish coast at night this weekend.
The 42-year-old man from St Dennis was fishing at Tintagel Head.
Coastguards, the Port Isaac lifeboat and a rescue helicopter were alerted in the early hours of Sunday.
The angler was pulled unconscious from the sea and airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth.
Police said he was among a group of three angling off rocks at the popular tourist destination.
Damien Bolton, senior coxswain at Port Isaac Lifeboat Station, said it was "vital" anglers sea fishing at night wore life jackets.
Devon travel: A376 blocked after crash
BBC Radio Devon
The A376 near Exeter is blocked in both directions due to a "serious accident" between Summer Lane and Clyst St George.
Crash victim's father calls for 'crumple' crash barriers
BBC Spotlight
The father of a man killed when a van crashed into a signpost on the A38 says he won't rest until road safety has improved.
Trevor Gorman's son was one of three young men who died last June in a crash near Plymouth.
He says he wants "crumple" crash barriers and lattice signposts so they give way on impact rather than rigid steel posts.