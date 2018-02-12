BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Training in how to administer a drug that can stop addicts from overdosing on heroin is being given in Plymouth later.
Drugs charity Harbour says deaths from overdoses are rising. It is giving the families and loved ones of users, naloxone training, which it claims could help tackle the problem.
CEO of Harbour Rebecca Cheshire said: "Of course, we support Plymouth residents to address their drug or alcohol use, but in the meantime, naloxone is a vitally important way to save hundreds more lives."
There has been a big increase in reports of sexting offences in Devon and Cornwall.
New police figures show the number of reported incidents involving under 18s has nearly tripled in the past two years, with 440 reports received in the 12 months to October 2017.
The force is launching a campaign to remind under 18s about the dangers of sending nude picture messages.
Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Sexting in under 18s is an increasing issue which is reflected nationally, not just in Devon and Cornwall. However, it is largely unreported and therefore the true number of sexting incidents is unknown. Despite this, it is still reassuring to know that the majority of young people are not doing it."
It is illegal to possess, take or distribute sexual images of someone who is under 18, including of yourself.
The message is really clear. Don't send images of yourself and don't forward them on, and if you feel under pressure to do so or are uncomfortable about anything that you come across on the internet, please contact an adult that you trust.
Charity offers training in overdose antidote use
How cold is it where you are?
Girl, 12, rescued from mud after being stuck in field
A 12-year-old girl was treated for hypothermia after being stuck in the mud for more than an hour.
Power supply fire breaks out at hospital
A power supply fire broke out in the plant room at the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital (RD&E) on Sunday evening.
Cold start, with ice possible
Sexting reports 'triple in under 18s'
