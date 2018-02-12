BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Training in how to administer a drug that can stop addicts from overdosing on heroin is being given in Plymouth later.

Drugs charity Harbour says deaths from overdoses are rising. It is giving the families and loved ones of users, naloxone training, which it claims could help tackle the problem.

CEO of Harbour Rebecca Cheshire said: "Of course, we support Plymouth residents to address their drug or alcohol use, but in the meantime, naloxone is a vitally important way to save hundreds more lives."