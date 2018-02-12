BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Sexting reports 'triple in under 18s'
  2. Drug charity offers training in overdose antidote use
  3. Updates from Monday 5 February 2018 until Friday 9 February 2018

Charity offers training in overdose antidote use

BBC Radio Devon

Training in how to administer a drug that can stop addicts from overdosing on heroin is being given in Plymouth later.

Naloxone
CGL

Drugs charity Harbour says deaths from overdoses are rising. It is giving the families and loved ones of users, naloxone training, which it claims could help tackle the problem.

CEO of Harbour Rebecca Cheshire said: "Of course, we support Plymouth residents to address their drug or alcohol use, but in the meantime, naloxone is a vitally important way to save hundreds more lives."

The heroin overdose antidote saving lives. Karl Price has been saved from dying of an overdose by naloxone on three occasions

How cold is it where you are?

Winter in Northern Ireland

Compare the temperature in your area to other locations in the UK and around the world.

Girl, 12, rescued from mud after being stuck in field

Devon Live

A 12-year-old girl was treated for hypothermia after being stuck in the mud for more than an hour.

Power supply fire breaks out at hospital

Devon Live

A power supply fire broke out in the plant room at the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital (RD&E) on Sunday evening.

Latest travel for Devon: One lane closed on A38, Plymouth

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Plymouth on the A38 heading between the Manadon Roundabout and Marsh Mills one lane is closed due to an accident
  • In Exeter on Moor Lane at the traffic lights approaching the roundabout there is a broken-down lorry
  • Traffic is moving well on the Tamar Bridge and there's a 10-minute wait with three ferries running at Torpoint

Cold start, with ice possible

Sexting reports 'triple in under 18s'

BBC Spotlight

There has been a big increase in reports of sexting offences in Devon and Cornwall.

New police figures show the number of reported incidents involving under 18s has nearly tripled in the past two years, with 440 reports received in the 12 months to October 2017.

Mobile phone
BBC

The force is launching a campaign to remind under 18s about the dangers of sending nude picture messages.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Sexting in under 18s is an increasing issue which is reflected nationally, not just in Devon and Cornwall. However, it is largely unreported and therefore the true number of sexting incidents is unknown. Despite this, it is still reassuring to know that the majority of young people are not doing it."

It is illegal to possess, take or distribute sexual images of someone who is under 18, including of yourself.

The message is really clear. Don't send images of yourself and don't forward them on, and if you feel under pressure to do so or are uncomfortable about anything that you come across on the internet, please contact an adult that you trust.

Supt Matt LawlerDevon & Cornwall Police

