BBC Local Live: South West

Jersey and Guernsey's credit ratings have been downgraded from stable to negative by leading agency Standard and Poor's.
The global provider of the ratings said the governments creditworthiness has fallen primarily as a result of uncertainty around Brexit.
"External policy uncertainties, including those associated with the slower-than-anticipated progress of the Brexit negotiations and a potential policy shift in the UK, could make it difficult for Jersey to set appropriate policies in response," the agency said.
Both Jersey and Guernsey's ratings have gone from AA- to A-1+.
No Grammy for Guernsey artist Mura Masa
BBC Radio Guernsey
It was disappointment for 21-year-old Guernsey musician Mura Masa at 2018 Grammy's at Madison Square Garden, New York, last night.
The artist, whose real name is Alex Crossan, had been nominated for best dance/electronic album and best recording package.
The singer, producer and musician from Guernsey was honoured by the BBC for his work in 2016.
Bruno Mars won six awards including best album, and the rapper Kendrick Lemar also won five Grammys in its 60th year.
Lego 'lost from 1997 freighter' found at St Bees
BBC Radio Cumbria
A piece of Lego believed to have been lost off the Cornish coast 21 years ago has been found on a beach in Cumbria.
The plastic plant found at St Bees is thought to have been one of 4.8m pieces of Lego lost overboard from the Tokio Express in 1997.
The freighter was hit by a big wave about 20 miles off Land's End and 62 containers fell overboard.
The Colourful Coast Partnership, which found the piece, said it highlights the problem of plastic marine pollution.
Video: Plans to dual eight-mile section of A30 Cornwall
BBC Radio Cornwall
Highways England plans to dual the eight-mile (13km) stretch between the roundabouts at Carland Cross and Chiverton Cross.
If the plans are agreed, it will cost £290m and will open by late 2022.
Credit rating downgrade amid Brexit uncertainty
Rob Byrne
BBC News Online
Bottleneck 'could be eased with £290m dualling'
BBC Radio Cornwall
A public consultation into plans for eradicating a notorious bottleneck on the A30 in Cornwall begins later.
Highways England plans to dual the eight-mile (13km) stretch between the roundabouts at Carland Cross and Chiverton Cross.
If the plans are agreed, it will cost £290m and will open by late 2022.
Business leaders believe better roads and a reduction in queuing traffic could help to boost the economy.
Hauliers have welcomed the plans saying it should cut costs.
Rural areas 'left out on legal aid'
BBC Spotlight
Cornwall MP Derek Thomas is calling on the government to review legal aid provision - amid concerns vulnerable people in rural areas are struggling to access it.
There were protests four years ago over cost-cutting reforms that included reducing the types of civil cases that could be publicly funded.
In Cornwall, figures show the number of legal aid lawyers and the number of cases started has since dropped dramatically.
'Focus on quality' tourism firms told
BBC Radio Devon
Businesses relying on tourism in the South West are being encouraged to invest in what they offer.
Andy Banner-Price, owner of a luxury boutique B&B in Torquay, warns simply competing on price leads to a "downward spiral".
He is urging businesses to focus on quality, in order to lift the feel of resorts and entice people to return to holiday destinations.
Baby burrowing owls join birds of prey at falconry centre
BBC Radio Devon
Two tiny burrowing owls have hatched at a falconry centre in Devon.
The species is usually found in North and South America in grasslands and deserts, but these chicks hatched at Woodlands Family Theme Park near Dartmouth.
The pair hatched two days apart earlier this month and have been named Ernie and Els.
When they grow up they'll join the falconry display team.