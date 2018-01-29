BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

A piece of Lego believed to have been lost off the Cornish coast 21 years ago has been found on a beach in Cumbria.

Colourful Coast Partnership

The plastic plant found at St Bees is thought to have been one of 4.8m pieces of Lego lost overboard from the Tokio Express in 1997.

The freighter was hit by a big wave about 20 miles off Land's End and 62 containers fell overboard.

The Colourful Coast Partnership, which found the piece, said it highlights the problem of plastic marine pollution.