BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Today will be breezy with sunshine and scattered heavy showers, with hail at times and perhaps some sleet over Dartmoor and other high ground.
Maximum temperature: 7C (45F).
Countryside 'at risk' because of new homes say campaigners
Kirk England
BBC Radio Devon
Rural campaigners are meeting in Devon later to discuss concerns over the number of new homes being built in the countryside.
The Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) says too may greenfield sites are at risk of development and is challenging the housing targets set by local councils.
Others though, support developments like Cranbrook - a new town being developed in East Devon.
Katherine Jones says it's been a "godsend" for her.
"We wouldn't have been able to get on the ladder if it wasn't for Cranbrook being here. Yes there's a lot of it [new house building] and it goes up really quickly but people can't get on the ladder without it being here."
The government says it's working with local authorities to make sure "sensible decisions" are made on where to build new houses.
By Rob England
Haul of cannabis seized thanks to Holly the drugs dog
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A police dog called Holly has helped officers find a stash of cannabis in Devon.
The canine, who came from Dorset, was "instrumental in achieving some great results", police said.
She found the stash near an address in Torre.
Officers also stopped and searched a group of men which resulted in a knuckleduster being found.
The search was part of Operation Roxbury - an ongoing initiative designed to remove drugs from the streets of Torquay, which involves officers from across Torbay.
Breezy with sunny spells
BBC Weather
MP calls for change to stalking laws
The law change would give police new powers to restrict offenders who are not known to the victim.Read more
Devon travel: Dartmouth Higher Ferry out of service
BBC Radio Devon
The Dartmouth Higher Ferry is out of service for its annual refit.
The Lower Ferry will be operating as normal, but longer waiting times should be expected.
Yellow weather warning for ice
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A yellow weather warning for ice is in place across the South West.
The Met Office said any icy stretches could last until about 10:00.
It added that there may be some ice on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths "leading to some injuries from slips and falls".
Drivers are warned that conditions may be "difficult" and are being asked to travel with care.
News, sport, weather and travel for Friday
Rob England
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live across Devon and Cornwall
We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.