BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

A man has been rescued after becoming stranded in a quarry whilst trying to save his dog, firefighters say .

It happened in Trusham, just outside Chudleigh, at about 14:30 on Sunday.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a "dog stuck on a ledge" in a quarry.

On arrival, the fire service said the owner of the dog had tried to rescue it himself "by swimming across the water-filled quarry and had then become stranded himself".

A specialist rescue team recovered the owner before rescuing the bull mastiff dog by lowering it with rope.

The owner was left in the care of paramedics.

Neither the owner or the dog is believed to have been hurt.