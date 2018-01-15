BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Devon and BBC Radio Cornwall

Summary

  1. Five men charged after armed raid at Truro jewellers
  2. Man rescued from Devon quarry after trying to save stuck dog
  3. South West Water 'working harder to help customers struggling to pay'
  4. Updates on Monday 15 January 2018

Live Reporting

By Amy Gladwell

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Police cars and two helicopters sent to plane crash report

Devon Live

Six police ground units and two helicopters were scrambled to the scene after a witness reported a plane crash landing in north Devon on Sunday.

Police found the pilot safe and well.

'Hero' surgeon of Falklands War dies

Rick Jolly

Surgeon Captain Rick Jolly OBE saved the lives of hundreds of British and Argentine troops in the Falklands.

Read more

Man rescued from quarry after trying to save stuck dog

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

A man has been rescued after becoming stranded in a quarry whilst trying to save his dog, firefighters say.

It happened in Trusham, just outside Chudleigh, at about 14:30 on Sunday.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a "dog stuck on a ledge" in a quarry.

On arrival, the fire service said the owner of the dog had tried to rescue it himself "by swimming across the water-filled quarry and had then become stranded himself".

A specialist rescue team recovered the owner before rescuing the bull mastiff dog by lowering it with rope.

The owner was left in the care of paramedics.

Neither the owner or the dog is believed to have been hurt.

Five men charged after Truro jewellers raid

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

Five men have been charged in connection with an armed robbery in Truro, police say.

They have been charged with robbery, conspire to commit robbery and having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.

All five men are due to appear at Truro Magistrates' Court later.

A masked gang raided Michael Spiers Jewellers shop in the city on Wednesday.

michael spiers
BBC

News, sport, weather and travel for Monday

Amy Gladwell

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live across Devon and Cornwall

We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

