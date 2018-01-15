BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Six police ground units and two helicopters were scrambled to the scene after a witness reported a plane crash landing in north Devon on Sunday. Police found the pilot safe and well.
By Amy Gladwell
Police cars and two helicopters sent to plane crash report
Devon Live
'Hero' surgeon of Falklands War dies
Surgeon Captain Rick Jolly OBE saved the lives of hundreds of British and Argentine troops in the Falklands.Read more
Man rescued from quarry after trying to save stuck dog
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A man has been rescued after becoming stranded in a quarry whilst trying to save his dog, firefighters say.
It happened in Trusham, just outside Chudleigh, at about 14:30 on Sunday.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a "dog stuck on a ledge" in a quarry.
On arrival, the fire service said the owner of the dog had tried to rescue it himself "by swimming across the water-filled quarry and had then become stranded himself".
A specialist rescue team recovered the owner before rescuing the bull mastiff dog by lowering it with rope.
The owner was left in the care of paramedics.
Neither the owner or the dog is believed to have been hurt.
Five men charged after Truro jewellers raid
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Five men have been charged in connection with an armed robbery in Truro, police say.
They have been charged with robbery, conspire to commit robbery and having an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.
All five men are due to appear at Truro Magistrates' Court later.
A masked gang raided Michael Spiers Jewellers shop in the city on Wednesday.
News, sport, weather and travel for Monday
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
