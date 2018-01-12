BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

Summary
- Celebrities helping replace stolen disabled Plymouth girl's voice machine
- Murder charge over 'suspicious death' of Exeter woman
- Campaigners fear 'privatisation' in Cornwall social care
- Rail strikes hit some of South Western's services
- Updates on Friday 12 January 2018
Live Reporting
By Rob England
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Outpouring of offers and support for Miya Thirlby
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
An appeal to recover a stolen voice machine has seen an outpouring of offers of money and replacements.
The computer tracks the eye movements made by 16-year-old Miya Thirlby, who has cerebral palsy and is deaf. It says the name of a picture she looks at out loud, allowing her to communicate with people.
A fundraising campaign passed its target in less than a day, and the original appeal has had tens of thousands of retweets, including from celebrities such as Andy Murray, Paul Gascoigne and Alan Shearer.
One response was from Jo Griffiths, who offered a solution. She replied to the original post from Mr Johnson on Twitter, offering to give equipment for Miya to use.
Weather: A dry day with sunny spells
BBC Weather
Any fog patches are lifting away through the morning, leaving a dry day with sunny spells.
The wind will strengthen through the day, especially to the west of the county by the late afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 9C (48F).
Gazza helps girl 'get her voice back'
A girl will get her voice back after celebrities join an appeal to return a stolen voice machine.Read more
Celebrities share campaign for missing voice machine
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
A number of celebrities - including Alan Shearer, Paul Gascoigne and Andy Murray - have shared a tweet appealing for the return of a disabled girl's stolen computer.
Miya Thirlby, 16, who is deaf and has cerebral palsy, uses the eye-tracking machine to communicate with her family.
She is deaf, has cerebal palsy and epilepsy and so can't speak. The machine says the name of pictures she looks at on the computer.
It was stolen from the back seat of her father's car and he has taken to Twitter to ask for its return.
This has led to a fundraising campaign that met the £6,000 goal in less than a day.
Police probe serious attack which left man in hospital
Devon Live
A busy road in Paignton has reopened as police continue to probe an early-hours attack which left a man needing hospital treatment for serious injuries.
Vehicle overturns in Woodbury
Rob England
BBC News Online
Fire and ambulance crews were called after a vehicle overturned in Woodbury earlier this morning.
It happened at about 07:57 on Tedstone Lane.
Firefighters reported there were no injuries and both occupants were able to exit the vehicle.
Pedestrian, 81, 'seriously injured' in Plymouth crash
Rob England
BBC News Online
A pedestrian was taken to hospital with "serious injuries" following a car crash in Plymouth, police say.
Officers said a 81-year-old woman was taken to Derriford Hospital, "where she currently remains" after the crash about 18:30 yesterday on North Prospect Road.
The crash involved a Ford Ka, containing a male driver and female passenger, which was travelling towards Seymour Road.
Both driver and passenger were uninjured, police said, and the road was closed for three-and-a-half hours for "a full forensic investigation".
Teacher lost third of skull as result of punch
Cornwall Live
A young footballer floored a teacher with a single punch causing him a serious brain injury at the end of a boozy night out in Newquay.
Voice machine cash 'could also help hospice charity'
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
Nearly £7,000 has been raised in less than a day to replace a piece of equipment giving a girl in Plymouth the ability to communicate with her family after it was stolen from her father's car.
Sixteen-year-old Miya Thirlby is deaf and has both cerebral palsy and epilepsy. She can't speak and so communicates through a machine that speaks aloud the name of a picture she looks at. The machine tracks her eye movements.
Her father, Paul Johnson, launched an appeal on Twitter to find the stolen machine, which was retweeted tens of thousands of times - including by celebrities such as Paul Gascoigne, Alan Shearer and Dawn French.
This has led to a fundraising campaign to pay for a replacement device, but Mr Johnson said the money would go to the Children's Hospice South West charity if the original was returned.
Morning has broken over Newlyn
Have you any pictures you want to share? If so, please email us.
Murder charge over 'suspicious death' of Exeter woman
Rob England
BBC News Online
A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a woman from Exeter, police have said.
The body of the 32-year-old was found by ambulance crews in a property on Alphington Road on Wednesday. The death is being treated as suspicious.
Police said the woman’s next of kin had been informed, but formal identification was yet to be completed.
The local man is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates’ Court later.
Health campaigners fear 'privatisation' in Cornwall
BBC Spotlight
Campaigners in Cornwall are protesting plans for the NHS to share a budget with the local council.
They said the proposals, called an "accountable care system", could lead to a form of privatisation, which NHS and local authority bosses have denied.
Managers said the "one plan approach", combining all the budgets of health and social care providers, would make better use of the money being spent.
A spokesman for NHS Kernow said: "Our current system is not able to deliver the care that we need to. We're overspending and not able to provide the right outcomes for our patients."
Many Devon roads 'still below zero'
Person trapped in milk float crash
Rob England
BBC News Online
A person left trapped after a milk float was involved in a crash has been freed by firefighters.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service reported a person was released from the vehicle at Trethevy Quoit, Darite, at about 22:40 last night.
The casualty treated by paramedics at the scene and the milk float made safe, firefighters said.
Devon travel: Problems in Exeter, Plymouth and Ebford
BBC Radio Devon
Police investigation after collision
Devon Live
An investigation has been launched by police following a collision involving a woman and a car along a major Plymouth road.
Rail strikes hit some of South Western's services
BBC News England
Fresh strikes are expected to cause more disruption for rail passengers in the latest 24-hour walkout over safety.
RMT union members at South Western Railway are taking action for the third time in less than a week.
The union said scrapping guards and introducing driver-only operated trains risked passenger and staff safety. But rail companies insisted the move was safe and already widely used.
South Western Railway, which operates in areas including London Waterloo, Reading, Exeter and Southampton, said it expected to run more than 70% of its weekday timetable, and would use longer trains to provide extra seats.
Operators Northern, Merseyrail and Great Anglia are also being hit by industrial action.
Father urges thief to return disabled daughter's computer
Ryan Morrison
BBC News Online
The father of a teenager who is deaf and has cerebral palsy says he hopes they will be able to recover a special machine that allows her to communicate.
A host of celebrities have shared Paul Johnson's tweet appealing for the machine's return, including former footballer Paul Gascoigne, who has donated £1,000 towards a replacement for Miya Thirlby.
Although the family has now raised enough money to replace it, Mr Johnson said the original machine had been specially trained and programmed for her.
It also has pictures of her family on it and speaks their name when she looks at a picture.
Mr Johnson said the thieves may have thought they were stealing a regular computer as it was stored in a laptop bag.
He said: "I'm not 100% sure the thief knew what it was, but, with the press and everything around it, he must know now [what] and where it is. For him to still not do anything about it is just heartless."
Roads reach -3.8C on Dartmoor
Appeal to recover girl's voice computer goes viral
BBC Radio Devon
An appeal to find a talking aid that was stolen from a Plymouth teenager with cerebral palsy has been backed by a number of celebrities, including Dawn French, Alan Shearer and Paul Gascoigne, who donated £1,000 towards a new device.
Miya Thirlby, 16, has been left unable to communicate after thieves stole a piece of equipment worth £5,700 that generates speech based on what she is looking at.
Her father, Paul Johnson, said the equipment, which worked with a computer tablet was stolen from his car outside the family home.
More than 2,000 people have retweeted the appeal, including former England footballer Shearer.
Petition against Citizen's Advice cuts signed by 3,500
BBC Radio Cornwall
A petition against proposed cuts to Citizens Advice in Cornwall has been signed by more than 3,500 people.
Cornwall Council will decide next month whether to go ahead with a £200,000 cut to the grant which the service said would leave it with only two offices in the county, down from nine.
One leading South West expert in such services, Angie Manning from What's Your Problem Torbay, said there were fears more people would need help this year as universal credit was introduced, replacing replacing six benefits and merging them into one.
Welcome to BBC Local Live for Devon and Cornwall
Rob England
BBC News Online
Welcome to BBC Local Live in Devon & Cornwall.
We'll be bringing you all the day's news, sport, weather and travel and, if you have a story, email us.