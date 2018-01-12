BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

An appeal to recover a stolen voice machine has seen an outpouring of offers of money and replacements.

The computer tracks the eye movements made by 16-year-old Miya Thirlby, who has cerebral palsy and is deaf. It says the name of a picture she looks at out loud, allowing her to communicate with people.

A fundraising campaign passed its target in less than a day, and the original appeal has had tens of thousands of retweets, including from celebrities such as Andy Murray, Paul Gascoigne and Alan Shearer.

One response was from Jo Griffiths, who offered a solution. She replied to the original post from Mr Johnson on Twitter, offering to give equipment for Miya to use.