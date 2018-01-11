BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Updates on Thursday 11 January 2018

Live Reporting

By Jonathan Morris

All times stated are UK

Get involved

A30 lane closed after lorry fire

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cornwall travel: Horses loose on the B3315

BBC Radio Cornwall

There are reports of horses loose on the B3315 between Paul and Lamorna. Drivers are advised to approach the area with care.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Ice possible' on Devon's roads this morning

Twitter

Drivers are being warned to "drive to the conditions" as some road sensors read below zero overnight in the county.

Devon County Council Highways said a temperature of -1.9C (28F) was recorded on the A361 at Craze Lowman.

It is advising drivers that ice is possible.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Police alert schools about domestic violence victims

BBC Spotlight

A new scheme to help schools in the South West support children who have been victims of domestic violence says it has dealt with hundreds of incidents in its first three months.

Across Devon and Cornwall, police have informed schools about 900 children involved in incidents since November.

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said the force's aim was to let schools know of incidents by the following morning, but it was highly dependent on technology.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Devon travel: A30 lane closed and accident on A375

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Sourton, on the A30 eastbound between the A386 and Okehampton Services, one lane is closed due to an earlier lorry fire
  • In Sidbury, there are reports of an accident on the A375, near Seaton Road

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Packed meat trailer 'severely damaged' by lorry fire

Ryan Morrison

BBC News Online

A lorry carrying 17 tonnes of packaged meat caught fire in a layby in Devon earlier.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said two fire crews from Okehampton were called to the A30 between East Drews Cottage and Merrymeet at about 01:35 and said the contents of the lorry were left severely damaged.

Firefiighters said nobody was injured as the driver had disconnected the trailer from the cab.

The cause is believed to be accidental.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Welcome to BBC Local Live for Devon and Cornwall

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

Welcome to BBC Local Live in Devon & Cornwall.

We'll be bringing you all the day's news, sport, weather and travel and if you have a story, email us.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top