BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

Councillor Andrew Mitchell, the Cornwall Council cabinet member responsible for the brief, said the authority was strengthening the rules so homes should go to people with strong local connections and with the greatest need.
After three years on the housing register, Laura Todd and her family recently moved into a new three-bedroom rented council home in Goonhavern near Truro.
She said that, without it, they wouldn't have been able to stay in the area.
Welcome to BBC Local Live for Devon and Cornwall
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Welcome to BBC Local Live in Devon & Cornwall.
Live Reporting
By Hayley Westcott
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Electrical heater sparks fire in Sidmouth
A pile of linen which caught light on an electrical heater was responsible for a house fire in Devon this morning, firefighters have said.
Crews were called out to reports of a fire at a house on All Saint's Road, Sidmouth, just after midnight on Monday.
A fire was confirmed in the ground floor flat, which two Devon & Somerset Fire Service crews made safe.
The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental.
Rail strikes on South Western services
BBC News England
Train passengers face another day of disruption as union members at four rail firms stage the latest 24-hour strikes in disputes over safety.
Services on South Western Railway, which operates in areas including London Waterloo, Reading, Exeter and Southampton, are likely to be affected on Wednesday.
Routes operated by Greater Anglia, Merseyrail and Northern also face disruption.
RMT union members also walked out on Monday and plan to again on Friday.
The Department for Transport denied the dispute was about safety. It said rail firms would "keep passengers moving".
Social housing changes prioritising 'local connections'
BBC Radio Cornwall
The way Cornwall allocates social housing is changing.
Almost 19,000 homes are on the Homechoice housing register for rental properties in the county.
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Welcome to BBC Local Live in Devon & Cornwall.