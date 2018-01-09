BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

A 49-year-old man has gone missing from Newton Abbot, police say.

Andrew Distin was last seen leaving his home in the town on Monday and police are concerned for his welfare.

He drives a silver grey Ford Focus Zetec and is described as white, 5ft 6in (1.7m) tall, of medium build with short grey hair.

He was wearing a bomber jacket, shorts and trainers.

Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team conducted a search near Buckfastleigh last night but he remains missing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 999 immediately.