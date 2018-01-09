BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

Summary
- Two baby deaths at North Devon District Hospital
- --- Hospital takes 'urgent' measures after damning report
- Dartmoor Prison in 'continuing drug struggle' says report
- Concern for 92-year-old over claimed early discharge
- Ivybridge man Daniel Dawes found 'safe and well'
- Updates on Tuesday 9 January 2018
By Hayley Westcott
Couple contract 'Aussie flu' on trip to Devon
Devon Live
A couple say they won't be coming back to Devon after picking up a dose of Aussie flu on a trip to Plymouth for their 21st wedding anniversary.
'Tidal wave of waste' swamps beaches
Search for missing Newton Abbot man
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A 49-year-old man has gone missing from Newton Abbot, police say.
Andrew Distin was last seen leaving his home in the town on Monday and police are concerned for his welfare.
He drives a silver grey Ford Focus Zetec and is described as white, 5ft 6in (1.7m) tall, of medium build with short grey hair.
He was wearing a bomber jacket, shorts and trainers.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team conducted a search near Buckfastleigh last night but he remains missing.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 999 immediately.
Devon travel: Multi-vehicle accident on A380
BBC Radio Devon
In Newton Abbot on the A380 South Devon Highway Torquay-bound, there are reports of a multi-vehicle accident approaching the Penn Inn roundabout. There is very slow traffic in the area
Dartmoor Prison in 'continuing drug struggle' says report
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Dartmoor Prison has "increasing levels of self-harm" among inmates and faces a "continuing struggle to keep drugs out of the jail", according to a new report.
The Independent Monitoring Board also says a staff shortage at HMP Dartmoor is leading to "long periods of prisoners being locked in their cells", meaning a "loss of opportunities to exercise, shower and telephone their families".
The annual report does praise the jail for its cleanliness and the "commitment shown to handling sensitively the care of transgender prisoners".
Overall, the report concludes that prisoners at HMP Dartmoor are "treated fairly, with dignity and respected as individuals".
Last month, a report found "shocking" failings in work by HMP Dartmoor to protect the public from risks posed by men it releases.
The prison is yet to comment on the report.
'Tidal wave of waste' hits storm beaches
Volunteer beach cleaners face a mammoth task removing rubbish from around Cornwall.Read more
Hospital takes 'urgent' measures after damning report
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
A North Devon hospital has said it is taking "urgent and necessary measures" after a report recorded incidents leading to outpatient blindness and the death of two babies.
The Care Quality Commission report found standards at the North Devon District Hospital had deteriorated since the inspectors' last visit, with procedures not followed and consultants sometimes not responding when paged.
Inspectors visited the hospital in October.
In the maternity ward in five months, two babies died and two suffered "significant harm", while outpatients continued to lose their sight while waiting for overdue appointments.
Inspectors said the hospital tended to react to problems after they happened rather than work to prevent them and had failed to resolve issues they raised several years ago. But staff were also praised for being kind and caring, treating patients with dignity and taking time to listen to them.
The trust's director of nursing and quality Darryn Allcorn said "any incident is one too many" and that "actions are being taken".
Adams nominated for Manager of the Month
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams has been being nominated for the League One Manager of the Month award for December.
The Pilgrims moved off the bottom of the table last month as they collected 11 points from five unbeaten league games.
Adams is up against Shrewsbury boss Town Paul Hurst, Rotherham manager Paul Warne and Portsmouth's Kenny Jackett.
Group launched to save North Devon marshland
Kirk England
BBC Radio Devon
A campaign has been launched to save an area of marshland in North Devon from flooding.
The group has been set up after sea defences at Braunton Marsh were breached, leaving an area known as Horsey Island flooded at high tide.
The area is known for its wildlife and biodiversity.
Campaigner Paula Ferris, who is part of the group Save Braunton Marsh, says action needs to be taken quickly because "Braunton is suddenly going to change quite drastically".
"Something that people 200 years ago spent part of their lives and an enormous amount of money and a great personal commitment to create is going to be destroyed."
The marsh is privately owned and the owner said he has "already spent over £30,000 on engineering work to try and fix the breach and save the land".
He said it's becoming "increasingly difficult" to privately fund the works and he is co-operating with the Environment Agency to try and find a solution.
Ivybridge man Daniel Dawes found 'safe and well'
A man who went missing on Dartmoor over Christmas has been found safe and well.
Daniel Dawes left his home in Ivybridge on the 29 December without taking his medication with him.
Rescue teams, police and volunteers launched one of the biggest search operations conducted in years in the region to look for him.
Devon and Cornwall Police has thanked the public for its assistance.
Weather update: Cloudy with rain likely
BBC Weather
It will be cloudy today with some fog likely.
Patchy drizzle is possible where the cloud thickens, but many places will stay dry.
Wet and windy weather will move in later in the afternoon. with the rain turning heavy at times.
Maximum temperature: 10C (50F)
Concern for 92-year-old over claimed early discharge
BBC Radio Cornwall
A man from Truro has blamed pressure on the health service for the "premature discharge" of his 92-year-old mother from the Royal Cornwall Hospital.
Ken Hart says his mother, who fell down a set of stairs just before Christmas, was not properly assessed before she was sent home last week.
He says she was discharged too soon.
Over the festive period the hospital was on its highest level of alert - level four, formerly known as black alert. Major alerts are raised when hospitals are struggling to see patients quickly enough.
In a statement the hospital said it was sorry the family was unhappy about the arrangements for her discharge.
The hospital added that all patients are carefully assessed and are not discharged unless they are considered clinically well enough.
Two baby deaths at North Devon District Hospital
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
Two babies have died and two others have suffered serious harm at North Devon District Hospital, a Care Quality Commission (CQC) report has revealed.
During the visit in October it also found that patients are continuing to lose their sight due to treatment delays. There were 10 incidents where patients or groups of patients suffered harm waiting for appointments, the CQC found.
The latest report says it has serious concerns about the quality of some services at the hospital.
Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust said it was aware of the problems that were raised and it has been taking action and made significant improvements.
Welcome to BBC Local Live for Devon and Cornwall
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Welcome to BBC Local Live in Devon & Cornwall. We'll be bringing you all the day's news, sport, weather and travel and if you have a story email us.