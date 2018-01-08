BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

The owner of a house in Par that was partially destroyed by fire on Saturday says she is "lucky to be alive".

Crews from all over south Cornwall fought the flames which engulfed the house in Upper Eastcliffe Road.

Shelly Pearson said she and her husband James were enjoying a quiet night in when he said the house started to smell "smoky".

Shelly said she thought it was "just the logs" on their open fire, but when James went in the hall that's when they realised it was serious when the room was filled with smoke.

"He ran upstairs and then screamed and said 'get out, get out, call the fire brigade'. And that was it, it was just up in flames".

Investigations into the cause of the blaze are under way.