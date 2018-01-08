BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Work begins to repair Perranporth beach storm damage

BBC Spotlight

Work is due to start today on repairing the damage to the beach at Perranporth in Cornwall after the coastline was lashed by heavy storms last week.

The winds and high tides eroded tonnes of sand away from the beach, forming sand cliffs and flattening two bridges.

The power of Storm Eleanor has also shifted sand at various sites in Cornwall to create new landscapes on beaches.

perranporth beach
BBC
The erosion on Perranporth beach has left a pub perched on a private island

Devon travel: Musbury accident closes A358

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Musbury, the A358 has been closed due to an accident between Maidenhayne Lane and the A35 in Axminster
  • In Plymouth on the A38 Parkway, one lane is closed Cornwall-bound between the Marsh Mills Roundabout and Forder Valley Road. There's slow traffic
  • In Torquay, there are reports of a broken-down vehicle on the A3022 Newton Road near Torre Station

Cornwall travel: Accident closes A388 at Treburley

BBC Radio Cornwall

In Treburley, the A388 has been closed by an accident between Monks Hill and Bray Shop.

Weather update: A cold, dry and cloudy day ahead

BBC Weather

It will be a mostly cloudy and cold day with a chilly northeasterly wind.

Some light drizzle is possible over the hills at times, with some misty conditions expected.

Maximum temperature: 6C (43F)

weather map
BBC

Missing cat found after 15 years

A missing cat from Cornwall, Winston, has been found after 15 years
Winston was handed in to a veterinary practice 35 miles away from his home in Cornwall.

Par homeowner is 'lucky to be alive' after house fire

BBC Radio Cornwall

The owner of a house in Par that was partially destroyed by fire on Saturday says she is "lucky to be alive".

Crews from all over south Cornwall fought the flames which engulfed the house in Upper Eastcliffe Road.

Shelly Pearson said she and her husband James were enjoying a quiet night in when he said the house started to smell "smoky".

Shelly said she thought it was "just the logs" on their open fire, but when James went in the hall that's when they realised it was serious when the room was filled with smoke.

"He ran upstairs and then screamed and said 'get out, get out, call the fire brigade'. And that was it, it was just up in flames".

Investigations into the cause of the blaze are under way.

house on fire
BBC

Strike leads to reduced train services to London

BBC Radio Devon

A reduced train service will operate today between Devon and London Waterloo. Members of the RMT rail union are taking industrial action in a dispute over the role of guards.

The union says it's been left with no option but to press ahead with the strike after talks broke down last week.

South Western Railway (SWR) says it has repeatedly guaranteed that no-one will lose their job and that a second person will be on board every train.

SWR which operates out of stations including London Waterloo, Reading, Exeter and Southampton, plans to run about 70% of its normal service.

Further strikes are expected on Wednesday and Friday.

SWR is one of five train firms beginning a fresh wave of strikes across the country in separate disputes over "rail safety".

Severe accident: A358 Devon both ways

BBC News Travel

A358 Devon both ways severe accident, between Maidenhayne Lane and A35.

A358 Devon - A358 in Musbury closed and slow traffic in both directions between the Maidenhayne Lane junction and the A35 junction, because of an accident.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Litter pick uncovers racy message in bottle

A passionate message in bottle has been found in a litter pick
The passionate love letter was found as part of an underwater seaside litter pick.

Welcome to BBC Local Live for Devon and Cornwall

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

Welcome to BBC Local Live in Devon & Cornwall, we'll be bringing you all the day's news, sport, weather and travel and if you have a story email us.

