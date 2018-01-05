BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

The National Trust says it has teams "assessing any damage" to its properties, estates and coastal areas following Storm Eleanor.

It has already started to repair a wooden bridge at Trelissick House near Truro that has been in need of replacing for some time. It hopes the new oak bridge will be in use by 20 February.

A spokesperson said: "In any poor weather conditions we would ask visitors to our places to take great care and not put themselves at risk, and of course keep an eye out on social media both regionally and very locally for updates."