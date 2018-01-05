BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Huge gap in undiagnosed dementia patients
  2. Dozens of farmers urge ministers to back nature-friendly agriculture
  3. Updates on Friday 5 January 2018

Live Reporting

By John O'Shea

All times stated are UK

Four 'very nice' cars damaged by fallen tree

A fallen tree has smashed into a house, garage and four "very nice cars" near Ashburton say police.

National Trust assessing storm damage

BBC Radio Cornwall

The National Trust says it has teams "assessing any damage" to its properties, estates and coastal areas following Storm Eleanor.

It has already started to repair a wooden bridge at Trelissick House near Truro that has been in need of replacing for some time. It hopes the new oak bridge will be in use by 20 February.

A spokesperson said: "In any poor weather conditions we would ask visitors to our places to take great care and not put themselves at risk, and of course keep an eye out on social media both regionally and very locally for updates."

Trelissick Bridge
BBC

Council house tenant living with damp for 14 years

Devon Live

A council house tenant with lung disease and asthma says her health is getting worse due to damp problems caused by a roof which has been leaking on and off for the past 14 years.

Cornwall travel: Slow moving at Carkeel and Temple

BBC Radio Cornwall

  • At Carkeel on the A388 there's a lane closure and temporary traffic lights due to roadworks. Traffic is moving slowly
  • On the A30 at Temple there's slow traffic in both directions

Devon travel: Lane blocked in Exeter

BBC Radio Devon

  • Near Ashcombe on the A380 heading towards Exeter, one lane is blocked due to a broken-down van and traffic is slow moving
  • In Plymouth there are delays on Tavistock Road due to roadworks. Forder Valley Road is also very busy heading outbound
  • On the A385 from Marley Head heading to Totnes there's floodwater. Approach with care

Major road closed as car overturns

Devon Live

Police sealed off one of the routes into Exeter city centre after a car crashed and overturned.

Weather: Heavy, thundery showers possible

BBC Weather

There will be some sunny periods, but also some occasionally heavy showers, which may be thundery with hail also possible. Winds will gradually ease during the day.

Maximum temperature: 9C (48F).

Weather
BBC

Huge gap in undiagnosed dementia patients

Jenny Walrond

Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight

It's thought four in 10 older people with dementia in the South West are undiagnosed.

NHS figures show almost 30,000 over 65s are registered with the condition, but it's thought the true figure is about 50,000.

Due to the high numbers, those referred by their doctor for diagnosis can face a long wait - and NHS figures show half of those referred to memory clinics turn out not to have dementia.

A programme to help GPs decide who best to refer is to be piloted in Torbay next year.

Experts at the University of Exeter have designed an computer programme which they hope will reassure those without the disease and allow fast diagnosis and subsequently support for those who have dementia.

Farmers urge ministers to back nature-friendly agriculture

BBC Radio Devon

A farmer from Devon is joining more than 100 others to call on the government to support nature friendly farming.

Farm
BBC

Jon Andrews runs a 300 acre livestock and arable farm in South Devon near Wembury.

He wants a post-Brexit farming plan to help protect British wildlife, and to encourage farmers to grow affordable and healthy food.

On Thursday, plans for the way farming subsidies will be dealt with after Brexit were set out by Michael Gove. Farmers will receive payments for "public goods", such as access to the countryside and planting meadows.

Welcome to BBC Local Live for Devon and Cornwall

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

Welcome to BBC Local Live in Devon & Cornwall, we'll be bringing you all the day's news, sport, weather and travel and if you have a story email us.

