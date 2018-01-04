Stormy weather batters South West

The village has been on alert since Wednesday morning but temporary repairs appear to have held off further damage.
Meetings will take place later this morning to discuss more long-term repairs.
There've been a number of occasions where waves have breached through the hole, but yesterday afternoon Cormac and the Environment Agency built a wall from sand and debris between the breach in the wall and the houses, and that has actually managed to deflect any water that got through.
Hundreds without power
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
More than 300 homes are currently without power in the South West, according to Western Power Distribution.
There are problems in Torquay, Exeter and parts of east Cornwall.
People living close to a Cornish resort have complained about debris which they say is escaping from a building site close to the beach.
A multimillion-pound development to create luxury holiday accommodation in Carbis Bay near St Ives has required new sea defences, but some local people say rubble from the site has been washed out to sea.
The Carbis Bay Hotel says it's aware there has been an issue but its contractors have been working hard to clear the beach and the recent stormy weather has contributed to the problem.
By Amy Gladwell
Severe disruption: A39 Cornwall both ways
A39 Cornwall both ways severe disruption, between Cove Hill and A393.
A39 Cornwall - A39 in Perranarworthal closed in both directions between Norway Inn and Treluswell roundabout, because of flooding.
Portreath homes avoid high tide flooding
BBC Radio Cornwall
Yellow wind warning for South West
The Met Office has issued the following warning:
08:00 on Thursday until 19:00 on Thursday
A spell of strong and gusty winds is expected to move eastwards during Thursday.
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely with some journeys taking longer.
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also possible.
There is also the potential for some short-term loss of power supplies.
It is likely that some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities exposed to these winds will be affected by spray and/or large waves.
Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely fairly widely with some gusts reaching 65-75 mph along exposed coasts and over high ground in the west.
Plymouth murder inquiry continues, say police
Plymouth Herald
Detectives are still investigating the death of a 64-year-old woman in the city.
Floods and fallen tree cause problems on the roads
Beach debris anger at Carbis Bay building site
BBC Spotlight
Large amount of surface water and debris warning
Three seriously injured in wrong way van crash
BBC Radio Cornwall
An investigation's under way after a van travelling the wrong way along the A30 across Bodmin Moor collided with another vehicle seriously injuring three people.
A white Mercedes van was being driven the wrong way along the A30 across Bodmin Moor near Jamaica Inn last night.
Police say force vehicles were on their way to the scene when the van was in collision with another vehicle.
Fire crews from Launceston and Bodmin released one person trapped in the wreckage. The road was closed in both directions as the air ambulance was called to the scene.
Three people are being treated for serious, reportedly life changing injuries.
Mayor reported after 'racist' remarks
Councillor Jean Dent said her comments, described as "discriminatory", were taken out of context.Read more
The village at the centre of the storm
Miles Davis
BBC News Online
Exactly four years after Portreath suffered £500,000 of damage, a storm has hit again.Read more
Flood warnings at St Ives, Hayle Causeway and Portreath
BBC Radio Cornwall
Flooding is expected along the north coast of Cornwall at high tide - with St Ives, Hayle Causeway and Portreath at particular risk.
High tide in West Cornwall is about now.
The heavy rain and high winds are causing difficult driving conditions - with deep water reported in places and debris on the roads. About 100 homes in the county are without power.
In Portreath, people living near the harbour wall which was partly destroyed yesterday, could leave their homes this morning ahead of the high tide.
Coastal engineer Nick Ely who was inspecting the damage last night said: "It's pretty much as expected. The flood risk has increased now the defences have been breached.
"Now we are going to work with Cornwall Coucil to try and repair the breach as quickly as possible."
Stormy conditions for Devon
BBC Radio Devon
A yellow weather warning for strong winds across Devon and Cornwall has been issued from 08:00 until this evening.
The Met Office says there could be some disruption to roads, rail and ferries.
Gusts could reach 75mph in some areas.
Heavy rain is affecting the South West as well this morning.
A flood warning - meaning flooding is expected - remains in place on the North Devon coast at Lynmouth.
Devon's highways control says they're dealing with flooding on the A399 at Blackmoor Gate. The road is impassable.
Stormy conditions batter Cornwall again
BBC Radio Cornwall
There are more weather warnings in place for flooding and high winds across Cornwall this morning.
Flooding is expected along the north coast on the approaching high tides - with St Ives, Hayle Causeway and Portreath at particular risk.
The heavy rain and high winds are causing difficult driving conditions - with deep water pooling in places and debris on the roads.
In Portreath decisions are being made about whether people living near the harbour wall which was partly destroyed yesterday, should leave their homes this morning.
Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
