Stormy weather batters South West

The Met Office has issued the following warning:

08:00 on Thursday until 19:00 on Thursday

A spell of strong and gusty winds is expected to move eastwards during Thursday.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely with some journeys taking longer.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are also possible.

There is also the potential for some short-term loss of power supplies.

It is likely that some coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities exposed to these winds will be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely fairly widely with some gusts reaching 65-75 mph along exposed coasts and over high ground in the west.