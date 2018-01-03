Storm Eleanor batters Devon and Cornwall

About 500 homes in Devon are without power this morning as Storm Eleanor brings winds of up to 60mph across the county.

East and north Devon have been worst hit, with trees down in Ottery St Mary, Sidmouth and Stoke Cannon.

A thunderstorm in Exeter at 02:00 has brought down a large tree on Alphington Road, near the railway bridge.

The Taw Bridge in Barnstaple is closed to high sided vehicles due to the strong winds, with flood warnings in place across the north coast , including the Taw Torridge Estuary.