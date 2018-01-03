Storm Eleanor batters Devon and Cornwall

Huge waves have been recorded off Cornwall as Storm Eleanor hits. Waves reaching 26ft (7.9m) were recorded by the Seven Stones buoy, which is between the Isles of Scilly and Land's End.
Power cut in Exeter
There is a power cut in parts of Exeter this morning.
Power has been affected in Devon due to stormy conditions this morning.
Supplies have been restored in the Honiton and Callington areas, Western Power Distribution said.
About 500 homes without power in Devon
About 500 homes in Devon are without power this morning as Storm Eleanor brings winds of up to 60mph across the county.
East and north Devon have been worst hit, with trees down in Ottery St Mary, Sidmouth and Stoke Cannon.
A thunderstorm in Exeter at 02:00 has brought down a large tree on Alphington Road, near the railway bridge.
The Taw Bridge in Barnstaple is closed to high sided vehicles due to the strong winds, with flood warnings in place across the north coast, including the Taw Torridge Estuary.
Severe disruption: A375 Devon both ways
A375 Devon both ways severe disruption, between Arcot Road and B3175 High Street.
A375 Devon - A375 Arcot Road in Sidmouth blocked between the Arcot Road junction and the B3175 High Street junction, because of a fallen tree.
Weather: Very windy today with blustery showers
Storm Eleanor will bring very strong winds today, with large waves in coastal areas, especially along the north coast of Devon and Cornwall.
Scattered blustery showers will push in too, with some drier and brighter spells in between.
Maximum temperature: 11C (52F)
Road partially blocked due to trampoline
Fallen trees and flooding are affecting roads across Devon and Cornwall due to the stormy conditions this morning.
I had to swerve to avoid a wheelie bin on my way in this morning. Keep an eye out on the roads!
Travel latest: Fallen trees and flooding affecting roads
Cornwall
Devon
Storm Eleanor batters South West
News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather as Storm Eleanor hits Devon and Cornwall.
