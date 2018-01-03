Storm Eleanor batters Devon and Cornwall

Summary

  1. Updates on Wednesday 3 January 2018

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

Huge waves recorded off Cornwall

Huge waves have been recorded off Cornwall as Storm Eleanor hits.

Waves reaching 26ft (7.9m) were recorded by the Seven Stones buoy, which is between the Isles of Scilly and Land's End.

Power cut in Exeter

Sian Davies

BBC News Online

There is a power cut in parts of Exeter this morning.

Power has been affected in Devon due to stormy conditions this morning.

Supplies have been restored in the Honiton and Callington areas, Western Power Distribution said.

About 500 homes without power in Devon

BBC Radio Devon

About 500 homes in Devon are without power this morning as Storm Eleanor brings winds of up to 60mph across the county.

East and north Devon have been worst hit, with trees down in Ottery St Mary, Sidmouth and Stoke Cannon.

A thunderstorm in Exeter at 02:00 has brought down a large tree on Alphington Road, near the railway bridge.

The Taw Bridge in Barnstaple is closed to high sided vehicles due to the strong winds, with flood warnings in place across the north coast, including the Taw Torridge Estuary.

Severe disruption: A375 Devon both ways

BBC News Travel

A375 Devon both ways severe disruption, between Arcot Road and B3175 High Street.

A375 Devon - A375 Arcot Road in Sidmouth blocked between the Arcot Road junction and the B3175 High Street junction, because of a fallen tree.

Weather: Very windy today with blustery showers

BBC Weather

Storm Eleanor will bring very strong winds today, with large waves in coastal areas, especially along the north coast of Devon and Cornwall.

Scattered blustery showers will push in too, with some drier and brighter spells in between.

Maximum temperature: 11C (52F)

BBC weather for the South West

Road partially blocked due to trampoline

Sian Davies

BBC News Online

Fallen trees and flooding are affecting roads across Devon and Cornwall due to the stormy conditions this morning.

I had to swerve to avoid a wheelie bin on my way in this morning. Keep an eye out on the roads!

View more on twitter

Travel latest: Fallen trees and flooding affecting roads

Cornwall

  • Near Bude the A39 is closed in both directions due to a fallen tree between the A3073 and Helebridge Road
  • In St Ives Wharf Road is closed due to flooding between Black Lane and Lifeboat Hill
  • On the A30 between Drift and Mount Misery there's fallen tree debris in both directions and eastbound there's a low hanging branch exiting Drift in the dip

Devon

  • At West Down the A361 is partially blocked due to fallen tree at Trimstone Lane
  • In Torrington on Calvesford Road at Hatchmoor Common Lane we've got reports there's a fallen tree
  • In Plympton Boringdon Hill is blocked due to a fallen tree at Crossway
  • All sailings of the St Mawes Ferry have been cancelled due to adverse sea conditions
  • Traffic's moving well on the Tamar Bridge and there's a 30 minute wait with one ferry running at Torpoint
  • In Dawlish Ashcombe Road is closed in both directions closed due to a building fire between Aller Hill and Lower Dawlish Water Road
  • In Barnstaple the Taw Bridge is closed to high sided vehicles due to strong winds At Chumleigh Leigh Road is partially blocked due to fallen tree between the A377 and the B3042
  • In Honiton the A375 Sidmouth Road is partially blocked due to a fallen tree at Roundball Lane
  • Near Bideford the A386 Heywood Road is blocked between the Northam Roundabout and Calf Street due to a fallen tree
  • Near Churchstow the A379 is closed in both directions due to a fallen tree between Bantham Cross and Palegate Cross
  • Near Bowd the A3052 is closed in both directions between the B3176 and the A375 School Street due to a fallen tree
  • In Exeter Alphington Road is blocked by a fallen tree near the railway bridge. The A396 at Stoke Cannon near Stoke Road is blocked by a fallen tree

Storm Eleanor batters South West

  • The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of strong winds. It's in place until 18:00
  • Forecasters say public transport may be disrupted and power cuts are also possible. About 240 homes in Cornwall are without power, and more than 1,000 across the whole South West.
  • The Maritime and Coastguard Agency is warning people to stay away from exposed coasts. Several flood warnings are in place on the north coast. The warning means flooding is expected and immediate action is needed. Several flood alerts are in place on the south coast.
  • Wind speeds of up to 80 mph have been recorded at Seven Stones, off West Cornwall overnight.
Flood warnings and alerts
Environment Agency

News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday

Sian Davies

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather as Storm Eleanor hits Devon and Cornwall.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

