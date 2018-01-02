BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

Fire crews were called just before 20:00 on Sunday after about 50 calls were made to 999.
They said the fire was so fierce they were barely able to enter. Police said it was caused by a gas leak.
Robin Pengelly, who lives next door, said he heard a big bang, thinking it was fireworks, and then saw the house on fire.
He said: "I immediately tried to get down there and tried to get her out. I couldn't get into it at all because the flames were really vicious. They were coming out of the windows and coming out the doorway."
Rail passengers in the South West will be paying higher fares from this morning.
Journeys will cost an average of 3.4% more - that's the largest increase for five years.
An anytime return from Plymouth to London will go up to £276.60 - that's an increase of 3.6%.
The Department for Transport says it's investing in the biggest modernisation of the network since Victorian times but the pressure group Railfuture claims the government is driving people on to ever more congested roads.
Bungalow fire: Body of woman found inside home
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
The body of a woman who died in a bungalow fire in East Looe on New Year's Eve was found inside her home, police say.
Fire crews were called to the fire just before 20:00 on Sunday after about 50 calls were made to 999.
Firefighters said the blaze was so fierce they were barely able to enter.
The next of kin of the woman, who was in her 60s, had been notified, police said.
An investigation is under way into the cause of the blaze.
Torquay man is national face of Dry January
BBC Spotlight
A man from Torquay has agreed to be the national face of Dry January.
Lewis Hull, 35, is a keen cyclist and is sharing his progress on social media.
"I can go for a week, 10 days, two weeks without drinking alcohol at all, but then I can exceed the government guidelines in a weekend alone. I'm trying to reset my habits with alcohol."
Alcohol is thought to be a contributing factor in at least six cancers and Mr Hull also wants to raise awareness.
Man dies after tractor overturns
BBC Radio Cornwall
A man has died after a tractor overturned in Cornwall.
The 34-year-old was trapped under the tractor and fire crews were called to release him in the incident at Crowan, near Camborne, on Sunday morning.
Paramedics treated the man, from the Camborne area, but he died at the scene.
The accident also involved a blue VW van.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Woman in hospital after being rescued from sea
BBC Radio Cornwall
A woman is in hospital after being pulled from the sea off Lizard Point by coastguards on New Year's Day.
A lifeboat, two coastguard teams, police and ambulance crews were called to the scene at about 14:00. Emergency services received several 999 calls reporting two people in trouble in the water.
A man was also treated by paramedics for potential shock and hypothermia after trying to rescue the woman, and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Sixty-five hay bales on fire in barn blaze
Fire crews are tackling a large blaze at a barn in Devon.
Sixty-five hay bales and machinery are on fire at the barn at Denbury, near Newton Abbot.
Firefighters were called just after 21:00 and remain at the scene.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said Public Health England is involved because of asbestos in the building.
Rain this morning, drier and brighter this afternoon
BBC Weather
Outbreaks of rain will spread east, clearing by late morning.
Then dry and brighter conditions and light winds will temporarily follow. Late afternoon strengthening winds and further rain arrives from the west.
Maximum temperature: 12C (54F).
Man rescued from flat fire
BBC Radio Devon
A man has been rescued from a fire at a flat in Paignton.
Three crews were called to Palace Place just before midnight last night.
On arrival, crews confirmed there was a fire within a first-floor flat and requested an ambulance.
The man was given oxygen by paramedics and taken to hospital.
The cause of the blaze was accidental.
Plymouth airport decision should be made soon
BBC Spotlight
The long wait for a ruling on what should happen to the site of Plymouth's closed airport should soon be over.
The city council wants to reserve the site in the hope that someone finds a way to get an air service back up and running.
But a rival vision would use the land used for housing instead.
The issue will be decided by a government inspector who leads an inquiry into Plymouth's local plan later this month.
