BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

The body of a woman who died in a bungalow fire in East Looe on New Year's Eve was found inside her home, police say .

Fire crews were called to the fire just before 20:00 on Sunday after about 50 calls were made to 999.

Firefighters said the blaze was so fierce they were barely able to enter.

The next of kin of the woman, who was in her 60s, had been notified, police said.

An investigation is under way into the cause of the blaze.