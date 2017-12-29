BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Flood and debris warning for motorists
  2. Hundreds still without power across Devon and Cornwall
  3. Fire call handler helps people escape blaze in West Cornwall
  4. Plymouth-Roscoff ferry passengers to sail from Portsmouth and arrive in St Malo
  5. Fallen branches cause problems on Devon roads
  6. Updates on Friday 29 December 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Woman injured after falling from scaffolding

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

A woman has been taken to hospital after falling from scaffolding in Plymouth.

Police said they were called to a building in Notte Street in the city after the female fell from the third level of scaffolding erected outside a building at about 16:45 on Thursday.

She was taken to hospital but later released after being treated for non-life-changing injuries, police said.

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fallen tree blocks Castle Drive, Falmouth

Julie Skentelbery

BBC Radio Cornwall

Castle Drive in Falmouth, the road to Pendennis Head, has been blocked by a large fallen tree near the coastguard station.

Cars are having to back track against the one-way system.

Police and highways officials are aware of the problem.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Remi Matthews rejoins Argyle for rest of the season

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

Goalkeeper Remi Matthews has rejoined Plymouth Argyle for the rest of the Sky Bet League One season, the club has said.

The 23-year-old made seven appearances earlier in the campaign on emergency loan from Norwich before a leg injury at Portsmouth in November curtailed his stay.

He'll resume his Argyle career in the final game of 2017 at Blackpool on Saturday.

With all three of Argyle’s contracted professional goalkeepers – Luke McCormick, Robbert te Loeke and Kyle Letheren – sidelined by injury, the first part of Remi’s stay will be covered by the EFL’s emergency loan regulations.

That will be converted into a season-long loan when the transfer window opens after the holidays, the club added.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Devon travel: Trees block B3180 and road in Newton Abbot

BBC Radio Devon

  • A tree is partially blocking St Mary Church Road in Newton Abbot, near Plant World
  • A tree is blocking the B3180 in east Devon, near Hulham Road

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Teenage boy punched in face by man in car

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Police are investigating a teenage boy being punched in the face during an assault in Braunton.

Officers said the 14-year-old from Ilfracombe was attacked at about 16:30 on Monday 18 December, next to the Co-op on Exeter Road.

A man got out of a dark blue estate car stopped at traffic lights and punched the victim in the face before getting back in and the car driving off towards Ilfracombe.

The boy suffered minor facial injuries and was taken to hospital to be checked over.

The offender, a passenger in the car, was wearing a black puffa jacket and jogging bottoms. The driver of the car was a blonde woman.

Police have appealed for witnesses.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Cornwall travel: B3254 just outside Launceston blocked

BBC Radio Cornwall

The B3254 just outside of Launceston is blocked due to a fallen tree between Duke Street and Church Road.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Devon travel: Fallen trees block A380 and B3193

BBC Radio Devon

  • The A380 southbound is partially blocked by a fallen tree at Mamhead, near Dawlish
  • The B3193 is partially blocked by two trees near Rixpark Corner, near Kingsteignton

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

'Take extra care' warning after storm damage

BBC Radio Devon

Strong winds and thunderstorms have been causing disruption in Devon.

Early this morning, firefighters were called to a car stuck in flood water in Plymouth with the driver inside.

Hundreds of properties have been without power in Dartington, Offwell, Hollocombe, Higher Clovelly and Plymouth.

Tonight's Plymouth to Roscoff ferry has been cancelled because of high winds and is leaving from Portsmouth instead.

Some trees are down and there's also surface water and debris on some roads.

Andy Cole, from Devon County Council Highways, said: "Take extra care, allow extra time for your journey

"The forecast is still indicating we can get some strong winds and gusts, and be mindful that when you go round that corner that you might not be sure what's there.

"Pull back on that speed a bit."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Stormy scenes across Devon and Cornwall

BBC Weather Watchers

Shaldon
Tommo postie/BBC Weather Watchers
Stormy clouds in Shaldon
Topsham
Alan O/BBC Weather Watchers
Earlier in Topsham
St Columb Minor
jules/BBC Weather Watchers
Rainbow in St Columb Minor

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Torquay say racism will not be tolerated after 'incident'

Devon Live

Torquay United General Manager Geoff Harrop says racism will not be tolerated by the club following reports of an incident at a recent match.

United are investigating reports of racist comments from a supporter at their National League match at Eastleigh on Boxing Day.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

High tide times for the region

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the next high water times around Devon and Cornwall.

Tides
BBC

We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Sunny spells and heavy showers

Alex Osborne

BBC Weather

After a wet and windy start this morning the worst of the rain should clear away by mid-morning.

Weather
BBC

Through the rest of the day there will be sunny spells but also some heavy showers, perhaps with hail and thunder.

Maximum temperature: 10C (50F).

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Long waits at hospital emergency departments

BBC Radio Cornwall

People heading for emergency departments (ED) at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Treliske or Plymouth's Derriford Hospital are being warned they face long delays.

Waiting times at Trelsike were nearly four hours as of 09:40.

In Plymouth, the longest wait to see an ED doctor was more than seven hours (428 minutes) at 09:25.

Instead, the NHS in Cornwall is urging anyone feeling ill to head for a minor injuries unit, which are all open in Cornwall today and where treatment would be nearly immediate, staff said.

Emergency department sign
BBC

Duncan Browne, clinical director for patient flow at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust, said the large number of people coming to the hospital was affecting the service.

He said: "It means that it's harder for us to do any planned activity, and it also means that the people who do need to be in hospital don't have as good an experience, don't get seen as quickly.

"Obviously our biggest concern is that they won't receive the standard of care that we would normally expect to deliver."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Wind-damaged incinerator roof inspected

BBC Radio Cornwall

Inspections are being carried out on the roof of an incinerator in St Dennis after a part of it was damaged during high winds on Wednesday night.

Operator Suez said the roof was structurally sound and presented no danger.

It has made temporary repairs, with a permanent repair expected early next week.

The company said, while it was regrettable, it did not pose a safety risk.

It's the second time this year that storm damage has damaged parts of the structure.

St Dennis incinerator
Ken Rickard

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Video: Lightning over Plymouth

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Four escape from ground-floor flat blaze

BBC Radio Cornwall

Four people escaped from a burning ground-floor flat in Porthleven last night.

Firefighters from Helston and Mullion were called out just before 23:00 and the fire was out an hour later.

Two people were given oxygen at the scene after breathing in smoke.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Car trapped and flat flooded in Plymouth during storms

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Fire crews in Plymouth have been dealing with storm-related incidents across the city.

Two crews recovered a vehicle stuck in flood water with the driver inside in Albert Road at about 06:40.

Other situations have included a flooded basement flat in Lisson Grove, off Mutley Plain

Firefighters said the incident, reported at about 06:15, was caused by "external weather conditions and blocked drains".

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "The officer in charge requested Plymouth City Council to attend to clear out drains."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

More than 190 properties without power in Devon

BBC Radio Devon

More than 190 properties are without power in Devon as a result of stormy weather.

The 192 affected properties include:

  • Dartington - seven affected properties are estimated back on by midday
  • Offwell, near Honiton - six affected properties are estimated to be back on by 11:00
  • Hollocombe near Chulmleigh - 93 affected properties. It is not known when they will be back online
  • Higher Clovelly - 37 properties affected, which are estimated to be back on by 09:00
  • Plymouth - 49 properties, which are estimated back on by 10:00

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Tory royal yacht plans 'an affront to struggling families'

i Newspaper

A number of Conservative MPs have been warned to rethink their suggestion of a new national lottery to fund a replacement royal yacht, as British families face an “ever-tightening squeeze” in an era of austerity.

Fifty MPs have backed the idea of launching a new national lottery to support the £120m Britannia project.

Cornwall MPs Sheryll Murray, Steve Double and Scott Mann signed up to MP Craig Mackinlay's plans.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Storms causing travel problems in Devon

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Devon County Council Highways has reported several road problems across the county, including:

  • The A379 at Modbury being blocked by flooding
  • The A39 near Bideford being partially blocked by a fallen tree near the Milky Way
  • The B3181 is being partially blocked at Westcott, near the Merry Harriers, and also at Hele Cross. The Exeter-bound lane is partly blocked

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Severe disruption: A379 Devon both ways

BBC News Travel

A379 Devon both ways severe disruption, between Church Lane and Scalders Lane.

A379 Devon - A379 in Modbury blocked in both directions between the Church Lane junction and the Scalders Lane junction, because of flooding. Traffic is coping well.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Storm causes power cuts across Cornwall

BBC Radio Cornwall

High winds across Cornwall have led to power cuts.

About 1,400 properties were without power in the county earlier. That's now dropped to nearer 400.

Liskeard is the worst hit, and there are outages in areas including Fraddon, Looe, Stratton and Wadebridge.

Western Power's website said repairs should be completed by 09:30.

Power cuts/ Pic: Western Power Distribution/Google
Western Power Distribution/Google

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Lots of surface water in east Cornwall

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Winds 'could lead to power loss and travel disruption'

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Dramatic lightning this morning

Many parts of Devon and Cornwall have had flashes of lightning this morning, and there could be more later. This footage was captured on St Newlyn East, near Newquay at around 05:45.

Mat said: "It was preceded by high winds and heavy hail and rain as the squall line went through."

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fallen branches cause problems on Devon roads

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Fallen branches from trees are causing problems on roads around Devon.

Affected routes include:

  • Between Berry Pomeroy and Totnes
  • In Newton Abbot, the A381 Totnes Road is partially blocked due to a fallen tree near Bakers Park
  • A381 Ogwell Cross road is partially blocked due to fallen tree. There is another tree on A381 two miles further towards Totnes. The road partially blocked here too
  • Several branches have been blown down on the A377 between Lapford and Chulmleigh

And highways bosses say people should continue to watch out for surface water around the county.

Deep flood water has been reported in Plymbridge Road in Plymouth, and also Lipson Vale Road near the railway bridge.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Fire call handler helps people escape blaze

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

A call handler helped people trapped in a burning building escape to safety.

The critical control operator took a 999 call about the blaze in a ground floor flat on Peverell Terrace, Porthleven, in Cornwall, on Thursday evening.

Todd Hollyoake stayed on the phone for more than five minutes giving advice to the group.

Two crews from Helston and one from Mullion attended shortly before 23:00. The blaze was put out in under one hour.

Porthleven fire
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service

Two people were treated for breathing in smoke.

Mr Hollyoake said: "The caller was unsure of their location and was coughing, indicating that they had breathed in smoke.

"I was concerned for the safety of all those inside and stayed on the 999 call until I was sure everyone had made it out safely."

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Plans to find out more about Barbary slaves

Martha Dixon

BBC Radio Cornwall

New research is hoping to find out more about people from Devon and Cornwall who were captured as slaves in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Not a huge amount is known about those taken by the so-called Barbary pirates from North Africa.

Fishermen and coastal dwellers of 17th Century Britain lived in terror of being kidnapped by pirates and sold into slavery in North Africa. Hundreds of thousands across Europe met wretched deaths on the Barbary Coast in this way.

It's estimated thousands of people from Devon and Cornwall were captured.

Pirate ships
BBC

Experts say the region was targeted because of its "vulnerable coastline".

A project involving Exeter University is hoping to find out more about how people from the South West were taken to Africa.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Flooding on the A3075 and fallen tree in Saltash

  • On the A30 there's slow traffic between Broadwoodwidger and Lifton heading towards Bodmin - and just further down the road it's looking a bit sluggish between Launceston and Kennards House - and then Victoria and Indian Queens
  • In Saltash we've got reports that Church Road is partially blocked due to a fallen tree at Castlemead Drive
  • In Newquay there's flooding on the A3075 between Goonhaven and Quintrell Downs

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Plymouth-Roscoff ferry passengers to sail from Portsmouth

BBC Radio Devon

The last sailing of the year from Plymouth to France has been cancelled due to predicted stormy weather.

Passengers expecting to board the 22:00 ferry to Roscoff will now sail from Portsmouth to St Malo.

Operator Brittany Ferries is providing coach transport for foot passengers on both sides.

The coach to Portsmouth will leave Plymouth at 14:00. The company says it has also cancelled the return journey to Plymouth which was supposed to sail on Saturday afternoon

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Thousands without power this morning

Johnny O'Shea

BBC News Online

The stormy weather has caused power cuts in several places this morning. The latest number of properties without electricity, according to Western Power Distribution, are as follows:

  • Liskeard - 1275
  • Chulmleigh - 214
  • Hartland - 189
  • Looe - 91
  • Plymouth - 49
  • Fraddon - 30
  • Wadebridge - 2

Engineers are working to restore power in all of these places.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Latest travel: Flooding on roads across the South West

  • Watch out for surface water on roads across the South West - some deep flood water has been reported, including on Plymbridge Road in Plymouth and also Lipson Vale Road near the railway bridge also in the city
  • In Tavistock we've got reports of flooding on Pixon Lane
  • In Brixham there's been a hail storm that's left treacherous driving conditions on the roads in the area
  • In Newton Abbot the A381 Totnes Road is partially blocked due to a fallen tree near Bakers Park.
  • The 22:00 Brittany Ferry to Roscoff has been cancelled because of the weather conditions. There's a replacement service sailing from Portsmouth to St Malo, passengers are advised to contact Brittany Ferries for more information

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Weather: Thunder, lightning and rain

BBC Weather

There is some nasty weather around this morning, with dramatic thunder and lightning in places right across the South West. There is also a yellow warning for strong winds between 06:00 and 10:00, and a warning for ice, in some places, until 09:00., issued by the Met Office.

Max temp: 10C (50F)

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News, sport, weather and travel for Friday

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top