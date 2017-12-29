BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

Summary
- Flood and debris warning for motorists
- Hundreds still without power across Devon and Cornwall
- Fire call handler helps people escape blaze in West Cornwall
- Plymouth-Roscoff ferry passengers to sail from Portsmouth and arrive in St Malo
- Fallen branches cause problems on Devon roads
- Updates on Friday 29 December 2017
By Andrew Segal
Woman injured after falling from scaffolding
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
A woman has been taken to hospital after falling from scaffolding in Plymouth.
Police said they were called to a building in Notte Street in the city after the female fell from the third level of scaffolding erected outside a building at about 16:45 on Thursday.
She was taken to hospital but later released after being treated for non-life-changing injuries, police said.
Fallen tree blocks Castle Drive, Falmouth
Julie Skentelbery
BBC Radio Cornwall
Castle Drive in Falmouth, the road to Pendennis Head, has been blocked by a large fallen tree near the coastguard station.
Cars are having to back track against the one-way system.
Police and highways officials are aware of the problem.
Keeper Matthews rejoins Argyle on loan
Goalkeeper Remi Matthews rejoins Plymouth Argyle on an emergency loan from Norwich City.Read more
Remi Matthews rejoins Argyle for rest of the season
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Goalkeeper Remi Matthews has rejoined Plymouth Argyle for the rest of the Sky Bet League One season, the club has said.
The 23-year-old made seven appearances earlier in the campaign on emergency loan from Norwich before a leg injury at Portsmouth in November curtailed his stay.
He'll resume his Argyle career in the final game of 2017 at Blackpool on Saturday.
With all three of Argyle’s contracted professional goalkeepers – Luke McCormick, Robbert te Loeke and Kyle Letheren – sidelined by injury, the first part of Remi’s stay will be covered by the EFL’s emergency loan regulations.
That will be converted into a season-long loan when the transfer window opens after the holidays, the club added.
Devon travel: Trees block B3180 and road in Newton Abbot
BBC Radio Devon
Teenage boy punched in face by man in car
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Police are investigating a teenage boy being punched in the face during an assault in Braunton.
Officers said the 14-year-old from Ilfracombe was attacked at about 16:30 on Monday 18 December, next to the Co-op on Exeter Road.
A man got out of a dark blue estate car stopped at traffic lights and punched the victim in the face before getting back in and the car driving off towards Ilfracombe.
The boy suffered minor facial injuries and was taken to hospital to be checked over.
The offender, a passenger in the car, was wearing a black puffa jacket and jogging bottoms. The driver of the car was a blonde woman.
Police have appealed for witnesses.
Cornwall travel: B3254 just outside Launceston blocked
BBC Radio Cornwall
The B3254 just outside of Launceston is blocked due to a fallen tree between Duke Street and Church Road.
Devon travel: Fallen trees block A380 and B3193
BBC Radio Devon
'Take extra care' warning after storm damage
BBC Radio Devon
Strong winds and thunderstorms have been causing disruption in Devon.
Early this morning, firefighters were called to a car stuck in flood water in Plymouth with the driver inside.
Hundreds of properties have been without power in Dartington, Offwell, Hollocombe, Higher Clovelly and Plymouth.
Tonight's Plymouth to Roscoff ferry has been cancelled because of high winds and is leaving from Portsmouth instead.
Some trees are down and there's also surface water and debris on some roads.
Andy Cole, from Devon County Council Highways, said: "Take extra care, allow extra time for your journey
"The forecast is still indicating we can get some strong winds and gusts, and be mindful that when you go round that corner that you might not be sure what's there.
"Pull back on that speed a bit."
Stormy scenes across Devon and Cornwall
BBC Weather Watchers
Torquay say racism will not be tolerated after 'incident'
Devon Live
Torquay United General Manager Geoff Harrop says racism will not be tolerated by the club following reports of an incident at a recent match.
United are investigating reports of racist comments from a supporter at their National League match at Eastleigh on Boxing Day.
High tide times for the region
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the next high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.
Weather: Sunny spells and heavy showers
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
After a wet and windy start this morning the worst of the rain should clear away by mid-morning.
Through the rest of the day there will be sunny spells but also some heavy showers, perhaps with hail and thunder.
Maximum temperature: 10C (50F).
Long waits at hospital emergency departments
BBC Radio Cornwall
People heading for emergency departments (ED) at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Treliske or Plymouth's Derriford Hospital are being warned they face long delays.
Waiting times at Trelsike were nearly four hours as of 09:40.
In Plymouth, the longest wait to see an ED doctor was more than seven hours (428 minutes) at 09:25.
Instead, the NHS in Cornwall is urging anyone feeling ill to head for a minor injuries unit, which are all open in Cornwall today and where treatment would be nearly immediate, staff said.
Duncan Browne, clinical director for patient flow at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust, said the large number of people coming to the hospital was affecting the service.
He said: "It means that it's harder for us to do any planned activity, and it also means that the people who do need to be in hospital don't have as good an experience, don't get seen as quickly.
"Obviously our biggest concern is that they won't receive the standard of care that we would normally expect to deliver."
Wind-damaged incinerator roof inspected
BBC Radio Cornwall
Inspections are being carried out on the roof of an incinerator in St Dennis after a part of it was damaged during high winds on Wednesday night.
Operator Suez said the roof was structurally sound and presented no danger.
It has made temporary repairs, with a permanent repair expected early next week.
The company said, while it was regrettable, it did not pose a safety risk.
It's the second time this year that storm damage has damaged parts of the structure.
Video: Lightning over Plymouth
Four escape from ground-floor flat blaze
BBC Radio Cornwall
Four people escaped from a burning ground-floor flat in Porthleven last night.
Firefighters from Helston and Mullion were called out just before 23:00 and the fire was out an hour later.
Two people were given oxygen at the scene after breathing in smoke.
Car trapped and flat flooded in Plymouth during storms
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Fire crews in Plymouth have been dealing with storm-related incidents across the city.
Two crews recovered a vehicle stuck in flood water with the driver inside in Albert Road at about 06:40.
Other situations have included a flooded basement flat in Lisson Grove, off Mutley Plain
Firefighters said the incident, reported at about 06:15, was caused by "external weather conditions and blocked drains".
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "The officer in charge requested Plymouth City Council to attend to clear out drains."
More than 190 properties without power in Devon
BBC Radio Devon
More than 190 properties are without power in Devon as a result of stormy weather.
The 192 affected properties include:
Tory royal yacht plans 'an affront to struggling families'
i Newspaper
A number of Conservative MPs have been warned to rethink their suggestion of a new national lottery to fund a replacement royal yacht, as British families face an “ever-tightening squeeze” in an era of austerity.
Fifty MPs have backed the idea of launching a new national lottery to support the £120m Britannia project.
Cornwall MPs Sheryll Murray, Steve Double and Scott Mann signed up to MP Craig Mackinlay's plans.
Storms causing travel problems in Devon
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Devon County Council Highways has reported several road problems across the county, including:
Storm causes power cuts across Cornwall
BBC Radio Cornwall
High winds across Cornwall have led to power cuts.
About 1,400 properties were without power in the county earlier. That's now dropped to nearer 400.
Liskeard is the worst hit, and there are outages in areas including Fraddon, Looe, Stratton and Wadebridge.
Western Power's website said repairs should be completed by 09:30.
'Serious' and 'massive' storm over Cornwall
Thunder and lightning over Devon
Lots of surface water in east Cornwall
Winds 'could lead to power loss and travel disruption'
Dramatic lightning this morning
Many parts of Devon and Cornwall have had flashes of lightning this morning, and there could be more later. This footage was captured on St Newlyn East, near Newquay at around 05:45.
Mat said: "It was preceded by high winds and heavy hail and rain as the squall line went through."
Fallen branches cause problems on Devon roads
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Fallen branches from trees are causing problems on roads around Devon.
Affected routes include:
And highways bosses say people should continue to watch out for surface water around the county.
Deep flood water has been reported in Plymbridge Road in Plymouth, and also Lipson Vale Road near the railway bridge.
Fire call handler helps people escape blaze
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
A call handler helped people trapped in a burning building escape to safety.
The critical control operator took a 999 call about the blaze in a ground floor flat on Peverell Terrace, Porthleven, in Cornwall, on Thursday evening.
Todd Hollyoake stayed on the phone for more than five minutes giving advice to the group.
Two crews from Helston and one from Mullion attended shortly before 23:00. The blaze was put out in under one hour.
Two people were treated for breathing in smoke.
Mr Hollyoake said: "The caller was unsure of their location and was coughing, indicating that they had breathed in smoke.
"I was concerned for the safety of all those inside and stayed on the 999 call until I was sure everyone had made it out safely."
Plans to find out more about Barbary slaves
Martha Dixon
BBC Radio Cornwall
New research is hoping to find out more about people from Devon and Cornwall who were captured as slaves in the 17th and 18th centuries.
Not a huge amount is known about those taken by the so-called Barbary pirates from North Africa.
Fishermen and coastal dwellers of 17th Century Britain lived in terror of being kidnapped by pirates and sold into slavery in North Africa. Hundreds of thousands across Europe met wretched deaths on the Barbary Coast in this way.
It's estimated thousands of people from Devon and Cornwall were captured.
Experts say the region was targeted because of its "vulnerable coastline".
A project involving Exeter University is hoping to find out more about how people from the South West were taken to Africa.
Flooding on the A3075 and fallen tree in Saltash
Plymouth-Roscoff ferry passengers to sail from Portsmouth
BBC Radio Devon
The last sailing of the year from Plymouth to France has been cancelled due to predicted stormy weather.
Passengers expecting to board the 22:00 ferry to Roscoff will now sail from Portsmouth to St Malo.
Operator Brittany Ferries is providing coach transport for foot passengers on both sides.
The coach to Portsmouth will leave Plymouth at 14:00. The company says it has also cancelled the return journey to Plymouth which was supposed to sail on Saturday afternoon
Thousands without power this morning
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
The stormy weather has caused power cuts in several places this morning. The latest number of properties without electricity, according to Western Power Distribution, are as follows:
Engineers are working to restore power in all of these places.
Latest travel: Flooding on roads across the South West
Weather: Thunder, lightning and rain
BBC Weather
There is some nasty weather around this morning, with dramatic thunder and lightning in places right across the South West. There is also a yellow warning for strong winds between 06:00 and 10:00, and a warning for ice, in some places, until 09:00., issued by the Met Office.
Max temp: 10C (50F)
News, sport, weather and travel for Friday
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.