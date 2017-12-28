BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

Hospital smoker 'could have affected genuine emergencies'
A "callous" smoker who set off an alarm in a hospital toilet could have "unnecessarily taken fire crews away from being available to attend genuine emergencies", firefighters say.
Fire engines were called to the Royal Cornwall Hospital near Truro at about midnight after the alarm was set off in a cubicle in the Trelawny Wing. The engines from the city and Tolvaddon were dispatched but stood down.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said smoking was not permitted "on any part of the hospital site" and "numerous signs" informed people of this policy.
On the M5, one lane is closed Bristol-bound between Junction 27 (Tiverton) and Junction 26 (Wellington) due to a broken-down vehicle
Devon Highways is saying that there are reports of ice on the
A373 Honiton to Cullompton, with "a lot of surface water" also reported. People should "drive slower and be aware", it said
Ice has also been reported between Langford Bridge and Limers Cross, Honiton
On the A396 near Burn, there is flooding across the road. Devon Highways said people should "drive slower and be considerate to other motorists who may have no choice other than travelling in the middle of the road to pass flooding".
M5 Devon northbound severe disruption, between J27 for A38 and J26 for A38.
M5 Devon - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J27, A38 (Tiverton) and J26, A38 (Wellington), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Royal Cornwall Hospital working at full capacity
Matt Pengelly
BBC Radio Cornwall
The Royal Cornwall Hospital is currently operating at full capacity again and expecting a peak in demand this week.
A spokeswoman for the hospital at Treliske, near Truro, said last night the hospital was on a level four alert - formerly known as black alert.
She confirmed that, at periods during the evening, ambulances were queuing outside the Emergency Department. She also said the hospital was working closely with the South Western Ambulance Service to make sure patients were properly cared for and delays were kept as short as possible.
The story of the Titanic will be presented in a new way by the National Maritime Museum in Cornwall next year.
Instead of focusing on the ship, the heart of the exhibition will be a 30ft (9m) replica of one of the lifeboats which saved the lives of about 700 people on that night in 1912.
There were 58 passengers from Cornwall - not a single one of the men survived.
Those involved in the project said they had been fascinated by some of the photographs that were to go on display.
Devon village wins broadband battle
Harriet Bradshaw
Reporter
A village in Devon has finally won a battle for better broadband after residents took matters into their own hands.
One-hundred-and-twenty people living in Talaton got together to apply for grants so they could self-fund a faster local network.
It's after residents said they got fed up with slow connections through their old service provider BT.
BT told the BBC it did make a proposal for the village, but it was turned down by people living there. It added that more than two million South West households and businesses have access to superfast broadband.
Yellow ice warning
The Met Office has warned people of icy patches this morning on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, and where snow has fallen. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.
The warning remains until 11:00.
News, sport, weather and travel for Thursday
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
Lifeboat called to two rescues inside storm-lashed harbour
Devon Live
Volunteers from the Torbay RNLI lifeboat station in Brixham braved winds of gale force nine to carry out two rescues inside the port's harbour as 50mph winds battered Devon.
Building's roof stripped after fire
A building in north Devon has been damaged by a fire.
Firefighters were called to the two-storey property in Queens Nympton, in the South Molton area, at about 08:05 after several emergency calls.
Four fire appliances, a water bowser and an aerial ladder attended after the building was found to be "well alight" when they arrived.
The roof had to be stripped while the blaze was being fought.
The cause was being investigated, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.
Patients have been having to wait as long as seven hours at Derriford Hospital's Emergency Department recently, according to the hospital's own figures.
The waiting time was down to two hours and 14 minutes by 10:45.
Maximum waiting times at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital have been just under three hours at their longest, but down to one hour and 22 minutes by 10:45.
The NHS in Devon said patients could use GP surgeries, the 111 helpline, minor injury units and pharmacies as an alternative to emergency departments.
Public toilets converted into businesses
Buildings that were previously public loos in Devon, particularly those with great seaside positions, are finding new leases of life as tourism businesses.
In Dawlish Warren, Teignbridge District Council offered a large toilet block for tender, and it has been turned into a cycle hire and repair shop, and an adjoining cafe.
The council still provides two unisex, and one disabled cubicles, and there is another toilet block nearby.
Jon Sell, owns the Exe Trail cycle hire shop, and said: "In the summer there are hundreds, thousands of people here every day so it's a great position for a business.
"A lot of visitors have been coming to the Warren for a long time and are quite surprised to see the loos have been converted into an attractive business, and everybody has been very supportive".
High tide times for the region
If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the next high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
Frosty and icy start for many
Stunning sunrise in Teignmouth
Devon travel: Problems on M5, A373 and A396
'Clean windscreen' warnings after road crashes
Bad driving in bad weather 'stretches emergency services'
Severe disruption: M5 Devon northbound
M5 Devon northbound severe disruption, between J27 for A38 and J26 for A38.
M5 Devon - One lane closed on M5 northbound between J27, A38 (Tiverton) and J26, A38 (Wellington), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
The hospital's website said the wait for treatment at Treliske was four hours, and there were a total of 42 people in the department as at 09:15.
The West Cornwall Urgent Care Centre in Penzance is open today and there is no waiting time for treatment.
Country lanes 'are lethal' weather warning from police
'Defrost windows' warning to drivers from firefighters
The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for ice for much of England until 11:00.
Armed police help clean up Parkinson's disease patient
With Parkinson's, the brain is progressively damaged and it leads to a tremor, difficulty moving and eventually memory problems.
Therapies help manage symptoms, but the death of the brain continues and the disease gets worse. No drug can reverse its effects.
South West hospitals make £7.5m from parking charges
NHS hospitals in the South West made more than £7.5m from parking charges in the last year - up 27% since 2014.
A investigation by the Press Association found the Royal Devon and Exeter took more than £2m - an increase of £500,000. And, for the first time, South Devon made more than £1m from parking.
NHS trusts said some or all the revenue was put back into patient care or spent on maintenance outside.
'Haywire' seasons lead to 'freak year for nature'
“Haywire” seasons caused by global warming are having a worrying effect on flora and fauna, a leading conservation charity has warned.
In its annual wildlife and weather review, the National Trust said mixed-up seasons and warming seas in 2017 had led to a “freak” year for nature.
Flowers bloomed at unusual times ... at sites from Cornwall to Surrey.
Ice warning to motorists
Drivers are being warned to take extra care on roads this morning, following a fall in temperatures overnight.
Gritters were out again last night across Devon and Cornwall following forecasts of sub-zero temperatures.
Following the heavy rain over Christmas motorists are being advised not to drive through standing water, and be aware that ice is expected on roads off main routes.
Long waits at emergency departments
There are long waits at all of the main hospital emergency departments across Devon and Cornwall. The current waiting times are:
The NHS advises patients that if it is not a life-threatening emergency and you don’t need immediate medical attention, you should consider other options before dialing 999 or going to hospital.
Weather: A cold and icy start, but a clear day
An icy start for many, with bright skies.
Most places will stay cold and clear through the day, but it will cloud over through the afternoon. Winds will be mainly light.
Maximum temperature: 7C (45F).
It said icy patches were expected to develop on untreated surfaces, pavements and cycle paths and where showers wash off treatment. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces may occur.
Ambulances wait outside Royal Cornwall Hospital
The Royal Cornwall Hospital is at level four, formerly known as black alert, which means it's struggling to see patients quick enough.
Currently patients have to wait more than four hours to be seen in the emergency department.
At times on Wednesday evening ambulances were waiting outside, although the hospital says it's not thought any of these were the most serious patients.
It says it is working closely with the ambulance trust to maintain safety and care, and enable as swift a turnaround time as possible.
However, figures for the number of patients at A&E until the end of Boxing Day are similar to 2016.
You can see the current waiting times for Cornwall's hospitals here.
Lifeboat at centre of Titanic exhibition
Devon village wins broadband battle
News, sport, weather and travel for Thursday
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.