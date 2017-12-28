BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

A building in north Devon has been damaged by a fire.

Firefighters were called to the two-storey property in Queens Nympton, in the South Molton area, at about 08:05 after several emergency calls.

Four fire appliances, a water bowser and an aerial ladder attended after the building was found to be "well alight" when they arrived.

The roof had to be stripped while the blaze was being fought.

The cause was being investigated, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said .