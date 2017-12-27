BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

Three people have been treated for the effects of breathing in smoke after a flat fire in the Bideford area.

Fire crews say it broke out on the ground floor of a block on Union Close, just before 02:00.

A man and two women were helped to get out out by fire crews from the town and from Torrington, Devon Fire and Rescue Service said.

It was started by accident by smoking equipment and the room where it happened was "severely damaged," a spokesperson said.

Other flats and communal areas were also reportedly affected.