BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

During Friday, increasingly frequent snow showers already affecting parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England will extend across many other northern and western parts of the UK. 2-5 cm of snow is likely in places over the warning area. 10-20 cm is possible for some locations, mainly in northern Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and perhaps the northwest Midlands. Icy surfaces are also likely to be an additional hazard, especially overnight. The heaviest and most frequent snow showers will progressively become confined to northeast Scotland during Saturday. Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers with possible delays and cancellations to rail and air travel. Some rural communities could be cut off and power supplies interrupted. Probably some icy stretches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy and snowy surfaces. This warning has been updated to extend east to include more of the Pennines.
Live Reporting
By Hayley Westcott
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice
The Met Office has issued the following warning:
00:05 on Friday until 18:00 on Saturday
During Friday, increasingly frequent snow showers already affecting parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England will extend across many other northern and western parts of the UK. 2-5 cm of snow is likely in places over the warning area. 10-20 cm is possible for some locations, mainly in northern Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and perhaps the northwest Midlands. Icy surfaces are also likely to be an additional hazard, especially overnight. The heaviest and most frequent snow showers will progressively become confined to northeast Scotland during Saturday. Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers with possible delays and cancellations to rail and air travel. Some rural communities could be cut off and power supplies interrupted. Probably some icy stretches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy and snowy surfaces. This warning has been updated to extend east to include more of the Pennines.
Devon travel: A38 blocked at Kennford
BBC Radio Devon
Predictive text app adds Cornish language
Weather: Sleet and some snow
BBC Weather
It will be cold and also windy with showers of sleet, snow or hail affecting some areas along with some sunny periods.
Some temporary accumulations are likely over the moors and perhaps during heavier showers at lower levels.
Further west the showers are more likely to be of rain or sleet. Fresh to strong northwesterly winds will reach up to gale force around the coast and over high ground making it feel colder still.
Maximum temperature: 8C (46F)
Devon's gritters out in force
BBC Radio Devon
Devon's entire fleet of gritters have been working overnight to keep the county's main routes free of ice.
Temperatures have dropped below freezing in many areas with the risk of ice on untreated routes and pavements.
Thirty-seven gritters have been out, with some roads on Dartmoor and Exmoor treated three times since 18:00 last night.
We'll keep you up to date on any travel disruption throughout the morning.
News, sport, weather and travel for Friday
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.