BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

It will be cold and also windy with showers of sleet, snow or hail affecting some areas along with some sunny periods.

Some temporary accumulations are likely over the moors and perhaps during heavier showers at lower levels.

Further west the showers are more likely to be of rain or sleet. Fresh to strong northwesterly winds will reach up to gale force around the coast and over high ground making it feel colder still.

Maximum temperature: 8C (46F)