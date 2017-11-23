BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Summary
- Security guard 'attacked with hammer' during robbery
- Family's warning after girl becomes victim of sexting
- Property fire: Person treated for fall and breathing in smoke
- Vision for Drake's Island to be revealed
- Updates on Thursday 23 November 2017
Live Reporting
By Sian Davies
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Travel update: Reports of crash in Cornwall
Devon
Cornwall
More drunk young people taken to hospital - one was 12
Cornwall Live
The number of under 18s who were taken to Cornwall's biggest hospital intoxicated has risen this year.
BBC reporter can't moo-ve in traffic
Sophie Pierce
BBC Radio Devon
Firefighters tackle car blaze
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
Firefighters tackled a blaze in a car which was found to be "well alight" early this morning.
The car was found in the Cury Cross Lanes area of the Lizard peninsula just before 00:30.
The fire was extinguished by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.
Plans for new link road take major step forward
BBC Radio Cornwall
Multimillion-pound plans for a new road linking one of Cornwall's biggest towns with the A30 have taken a major step forward.
The scheme for St Austell was awarded £79m worth of funding in Wednesday's budget statement from the Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond.
South West MP Johnny Mercer says it was a good budget for the South West: "This is a good budget for the South West. I don't think we need to be particularly precious as to whether we get name-dropped by the Chancellor, it's actually about the policies and what they do for the people who live in the South West."
Exeter Chiefs' Sam Simmonds to make first England start
Andy Birkett
BBC Spotlight
Exeter Chiefs' forward Sam Simmonds will make his first England start against Samoa on Saturday.
The number eight will win his third cap, having come on as a replacement in the matches with Argentina and Australia.
The 23-year-old from Teignmouth will be joined in the starting line-up this weekend by his Exeter teammate Henry Slade.
A third Chief, prop Harry Williams, takes his place on the bench.
Woman rescued from boat stranded on rocks
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
A woman was rescued from a boat that became stranded on rocks after she tried to row to the local pub to charge her laptop.
Falmouth volunteer inshore lifeboat crew assisted the woman at 17:55 on Tuesday after Falmouth Coastguard received a report of flashing lights and shouting in the vicinity of Bar Beach on the Helford.
Members of Falmouth Coastguard Rescue Team had located a young woman and her small rowing boat in difficulty on the rocks west of the Ferry Boat Inn.
The casualty was one of two people staying on a yacht in the river and she had rowed, on her own, across to the Ferry Boat Inn, apparently, to charge her laptop.
She then attempted the row back to the yacht and in the dark and deteriorating conditions, had extreme difficulty making headway and ended up on the rocks. She had struggled for about 30 minutes before assistance arrived.
After the incident, Neil Capper, Falmouth RNLI volunteer inshore lifeboat helmsman, said: "The casualty was very lucky that someone heard the calls for help and raised the alarm.
"The outcome could have been very different particularly as she didn't have a radio and wasn't wearing a life jacket."
Couple married for 70 years say 'tolerance' is crucial
Cornershop worker fights off balaclava knifeman
Devon Live
A knife-wielding masked robber who attempted to hold-up a convenience store in Devon fled in fear – after a defiant shop worker pulled out a knife of her own.
Concern for missing 38-year-old woman
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
Police are concerned for the welfare of 38-year-old woman who is missing from Torquay.
Sadie Leonard is described as white, slim build, with red hair with blonde streaks.
Sadie was last seen wearing a black hooded top, blue jeans and carrying a large pink bag with a flower design.
She has a number of tattoos on both arms.
Travel latest: Disruption to train services
Security guard 'attacked with hammer' during robbery
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
A security guard has been hospitalised after he was attacked with what was believed to be a hammer during a robbery in Torquay, police have said.
The victim, 33, was struck with the weapon and the two suspects then wrestled a cash box from him. They then escaped into a waiting car which left the scene at speed, police said.
It happened at about 13:45 outside the Sainsbury’s Local on Greenway Road in St Marychurch on Wednesday.
The silver Vauxhall estate then drove down St Marychurch Road in the direction of Westhill Road.
The victim has since been released from hospital with minor injuries.
Thursday's weather: Mainly dry, bright and sunny
Alex Osborne
BBC Weather
It will be a bright day with sunny spells, but it will be staying windy throughout the day.
There is a risk of catching the odd shower, especially in the north towards Bideford and Barnstaple, but most places will stay dry.
The maximum temperature will be 11C (52F)
Flood alerts after torrential rain overnight
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
There are several flood alerts in place in Devon and Cornwall - which means flooding could be possible.
Areas affected are:
More than 70 people - and more than 20 horses - have been rescued in Lancashire overnight after heavy rain caused disruption across the county.
Vision for future of Drake's Island due later
BBC Spotlight
More details on the plans for Drake's Island in Plymouth Sound are expected to be released later.
Earlier this year a legal agreement was signed to guarantee public access to the Island for at least 15 days a year.
Plans for a £10m luxury hotel on the island have been approved by Plymouth City Council.
Property fire: Person treated for fall and breathing in smoke
A person has been treated for breathing in smoke after a fire at a property in Cornwall.
Paramedics also treated the occupant for injuries sustained in a fall.
Fire crews were called to the blaze in Meadow Rise, St Columb at 22:30.
The fire involved a mattress and had quickly spread to other parts of the property, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
Train from Penzance to Paddington cancelled
Family's warning after girl becomes victim of sexting
BBC Spotlight
The family of a 12-year-old Devon girl have spoken out about the dangers of online grooming after she was blackmailed into sending intimate pictures over the internet.
Sexting - as it's known - is the most common form of child sexual exploitation that Devon and Cornwall Police deal with.
The girl's father says the experience has been devastating, but they wanted to speak out to warn other young people of the dangers.
He said: "Having your daughter feel so scared and so worried that there's no way out other than to do something a complete stranger was telling her to do is very scary."
News, sport, weather and travel for Thursday
Sian Davies
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.