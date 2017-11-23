BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

A woman was rescued from a boat that became stranded on rocks after she tried to row to the local pub to charge her laptop.

Falmouth volunteer inshore lifeboat crew assisted the woman at 17:55 on Tuesday after Falmouth Coastguard received a report of flashing lights and shouting in the vicinity of Bar Beach on the Helford.

Members of Falmouth Coastguard Rescue Team had located a young woman and her small rowing boat in difficulty on the rocks west of the Ferry Boat Inn.

Google

The casualty was one of two people staying on a yacht in the river and she had rowed, on her own, across to the Ferry Boat Inn, apparently, to charge her laptop.

She then attempted the row back to the yacht and in the dark and deteriorating conditions, had extreme difficulty making headway and ended up on the rocks. She had struggled for about 30 minutes before assistance arrived.

After the incident, Neil Capper, Falmouth RNLI volunteer inshore lifeboat helmsman, said: "The casualty was very lucky that someone heard the calls for help and raised the alarm.

"The outcome could have been very different particularly as she didn't have a radio and wasn't wearing a life jacket."