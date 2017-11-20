Fire crews tackle large warehouse blaze

Traffic in Exeter may be affected by a fire on one of Devon's biggest industrial estates this morning. Dozens of firefighters were called to a warehouse in Alphinbrook Court, Marsh Barton, just after 5:30. Crews used hydraulic equipment to gain entry to the building. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said that an initial eight personnel wearing breathing apparatus was reduced to four. BBC Radio Devon's Richard Green reported earlier that the blaze was seemingly under control or possibly out. But fire crews warned that traffic was likely to be affected.
By Andrew Segal
Jenny Kumah
Drivers may have to pay more to cross the Tamar Bridge during busy times in the future.
Forecasts say the bridge between Saltash and Plymouth will be unable to cope with increased traffic levels within 15 years.
Plymouth and Cornwall councils are looking at spending £20,000 on a study to see if offering lower off-peak charges could help.
They're also considering starting a new park and ride bus service based in South East Cornwall.
Richard Green
Chris Ellis
Andrew Segal
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.