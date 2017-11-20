Fire crews tackle large warehouse blaze

Summary

  1. Fire crews tackle large warehouse blaze in Exeter industrial estate
  2. Drivers 'may have to pay more to cross Tamar Bridge'
  3. Updates on Monday 20 November 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Exeter fire: Traffic may be affected by blaze

BBC Radio Devon

Exeter fire
BBC

Traffic in Exeter may be affected by a fire on one of Devon's biggest industrial estates this morning.

Dozens of firefighters were called to a warehouse in Alphinbrook Court, Marsh Barton, just after 5:30.

Crews used hydraulic equipment to gain entry to the building.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said that an initial eight personnel wearing breathing apparatus was reduced to four.

BBC Radio Devon's Richard Green reported earlier that the blaze was seemingly under control or possibly out.

But fire crews warned that traffic was likely to be affected.

Drivers 'may have to pay more to cross Tamar Bridge'

Jenny Kumah

BBC South West

Drivers may have to pay more to cross the Tamar Bridge during busy times in the future.

Forecasts say the bridge between Saltash and Plymouth will be unable to cope with increased traffic levels within 15 years.

Plymouth and Cornwall councils are looking at spending £20,000 on a study to see if offering lower off-peak charges could help.

They're also considering starting a new park and ride bus service based in South East Cornwall.

Tamar Bridge
BBC

Exeter fire: Flames seen at rear of premises

Richard Green

BBC Radio Devon

Seven fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a warehouse in Exeter.

Firefighters were called to Alphinbrook Court, Marsh Barton, Exeter, just after 05:30.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said it dispatched crews after a passer-by reported alarms sounding, thick black smoke and flames coming from the rear of the commercial premises.

The blaze is seemingly under control or possibly out.

Fire crews tackle large blaze

Chris Ellis

BBC News Online

Seven fire crews are at the scene of a blaze on one of Devon's biggest industrial estates.

Firefighters were called to a warehouse in Alphinbrook Court, Marsh Barton, Exeter just after 05:30.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service say delays are expected to traffic in the area.

News, sport, weather and travel for Monday

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

