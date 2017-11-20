Fire crews tackle large warehouse blaze

BBC

Traffic in Exeter may be affected by a fire on one of Devon's biggest industrial estates this morning.

Dozens of firefighters were called to a warehouse in Alphinbrook Court, Marsh Barton, just after 5:30.

Crews used hydraulic equipment to gain entry to the building.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said that an initial eight personnel wearing breathing apparatus was reduced to four.

BBC Radio Devon's Richard Green reported earlier that the blaze was seemingly under control or possibly out.

But fire crews warned that traffic was likely to be affected.