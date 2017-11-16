BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 21-year-old woman was robbed in Dawlish on Tuesday. The thief approached the woman at about 20:20 in Secmaton Lane and stole her bank card before making off towards Sainsbury's supermarket. The suspect, who's described as about 30-years-old and over 6ft (1.8m) tall, was wearing a black hooded jumper and jeans. Anyone who saw the robber or has any information about the incident is asked to contact police.
Robber steals woman's bank card
Thursday's weather: Some bright periods, with rain later
Although there may be some mist or fog patches at first, these will clear as some bright or sunny periods develop this morning.
Cloud will increase towards midday and patchy rain or drizzle will also move in, with a maximum temperature of 14C (57F).
Price of Football: Pricey Pilgrims
Plymouth Argyle have some of the most expensive tickets in League One, according to the BBC's Price of Football survey.
The cheapest single ticket to see a game at Home Park is £21 - only six clubs charge more and the price is £2 off the league-high shared by Rotherham and Portsmouth,
Argyle fans also have some of the highest prices to get a season ticket - the cheapest at Home Park is £357 - topped only by Portsmouth (£369) and Southend United (£395).
Inside the ground the club also has the third-highest priced pie (£3) while a programme also costs £3.
But buying a replica shirt at the club shop is one of the cheapest in the league at £39.99 while junior shirts at £31.99 are also some of the cheapest.
The Pilgrims won promotion to the third tier last season and are currently second-from-bottom of the League One table.
Big increase in school exclusions
The number of children excluded from schools in Devon has more than doubled in the past year.
Figures from Devon County Council show 145 pupils were expelled last year - that's a rise of 66% on the previous year.
The majority of exclusions were because of persistent disruptive behaviour, with physical assault being the next most common reason.
The figures also show that children with special educational needs are 10 times more likely to be excluded than their peers.
Concern for missing teenager Hannah
Police in Cornwall say they're concerned for the welfare of a 14-year-old girl who's missing from the Newquay area.
Hannah Barnes, who was last seen at about 14:00 on Wednesday, is described as about 5ft (1.5m) tall, of slim build, with black hair which is usually worn up in a bun.
Hannah normally wears black skinny jeans and a black bomber jacket.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.
News, sport, weather and travel for Thursday
