BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Police concerned for missing teenager from Newquay
  2. Robber steals woman's bank card
  3. Rise in children excluded from Devon schools
  4. Price of Football: Pricey Pilgrims
  5. Updates on Thursday 16th November 2017

Live Reporting

By Lynne French

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Travel for Cornwall: Broken-down lorry in Truro

BBC Radio Cornwall

  • In Truro, approaching Arch Hill from the Falmouth direction, there's a broken-down van blocking one lane
  • The B3314 in St Endellion is partially blocked around the B3267 near Pennant Farm

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Travel for Devon: Tractor blocks Braunton street

BBC Radio Devon

  • A tractor has completely blocked East Street in Braunton
  • On the A390 between Tavistock and Gulworthy one lane is blocked by an accident

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Robber steals woman's bank card

Lynne French

BBC News Online

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 21-year-old woman was robbed in Dawlish on Tuesday.

The thief approached the woman at about 20:20 in Secmaton Lane and stole her bank card before making off towards Sainsbury's supermarket.

The suspect, who's described as about 30-years-old and over 6ft (1.8m) tall, was wearing a black hooded jumper and jeans.

Anyone who saw the robber or has any information about the incident is asked to contact police.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Thursday's weather: Some bright periods, with rain later

BBC Weather

Although there may be some mist or fog patches at first, these will clear as some bright or sunny periods develop this morning.

weather map
BBC

Cloud will increase towards midday and patchy rain or drizzle will also move in, with a maximum temperature of 14C (57F).

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Price of Football: Pricey Pilgrims

Brent Pilnick

BBC Sport

Plymouth Argyle have some of the most expensive tickets in League One, according to the BBC's Price of Football survey.

The cheapest single ticket to see a game at Home Park is £21 - only six clubs charge more and the price is £2 off the league-high shared by Rotherham and Portsmouth,

Argyle fans also have some of the highest prices to get a season ticket - the cheapest at Home Park is £357 - topped only by Portsmouth (£369) and Southend United (£395).

Home Park
Getty Images

Inside the ground the club also has the third-highest priced pie (£3) while a programme also costs £3.

But buying a replica shirt at the club shop is one of the cheapest in the league at £39.99 while junior shirts at £31.99 are also some of the cheapest.

The Pilgrims won promotion to the third tier last season and are currently second-from-bottom of the League One table.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Big increase in school exclusions

BBC Spotlight

The number of children excluded from schools in Devon has more than doubled in the past year.

Figures from Devon County Council show 145 pupils were expelled last year - that's a rise of 66% on the previous year.

school pupils
BBC

The majority of exclusions were because of persistent disruptive behaviour, with physical assault being the next most common reason.

The figures also show that children with special educational needs are 10 times more likely to be excluded than their peers.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Sheepdog running loose

Twitter

View more on twitter

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

Concern for missing teenager Hannah

Lynne French

BBC News Online

Police in Cornwall say they're concerned for the welfare of a 14-year-old girl who's missing from the Newquay area.

Hannah Barnes, who was last seen at about 14:00 on Wednesday, is described as about 5ft (1.5m) tall, of slim build, with black hair which is usually worn up in a bun.

Hannah Barnes
Devon and Cornwall Police

Hannah normally wears black skinny jeans and a black bomber jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally

News, sport, weather and travel for Thursday

Lynne French

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

Article share tools

  • Share this post
    Read more about sharing BBC content externally
Back to top