BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 21-year-old woman was robbed in Dawlish on Tuesday.

The thief approached the woman at about 20:20 in Secmaton Lane and stole her bank card before making off towards Sainsbury's supermarket.

The suspect, who's described as about 30-years-old and over 6ft (1.8m) tall, was wearing a black hooded jumper and jeans.

Anyone who saw the robber or has any information about the incident is asked to contact police.