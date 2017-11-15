BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

A Plymouth MP who is backing a bid to build a statue to honour the first female MP to take her seat in the House of Commons says he supports the move despite disagreeing with many of her policies

Plymouth Labour MP Luke Pollard says he would like to see a memorial to Conservative Nancy Astor, who represented the city from 1919 to 1945.

He is aiming to mark the 100th anniversary of her election to the Plymouth Sutton ward and it's hoped the statue will be near her former home on Plymouth Hoe.

Mr Pollard said: "She wasn't just Plymouth Sutton's MP, she was the Member of Parliament for women and it's right that this is celebrated.

"I am determined to work cross-party, in her memory and her name to garner support to get more women to stand and be elected in Parliament."

There is no figure for the cost of the statue, but Mr Pollard said he would be forming a committee of supporters to raise funds for it.