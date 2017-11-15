BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Summary
- Falmouth University told to change advertising claims
- South West Water: Shareholders 'paid more than infrastructure'
- Police hunt driver 'watching porn in van on A38'
- Eviction fears for riverbank homeless group
- Shopping trolley thrown on rail lines
- Updates on Wednesday 15th November 2017
Live Reporting
By Andrew Segal
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Children In Need: See how some of your money is spent
BBC Radio Cornwall
Young People Cornwall supports county youth clubs and "helps young people tackle all the challenges and opportunities they face, growing up in Cornwall".
Nancy Astor: MP backs statue despite policy disagreements
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
A Plymouth MP who is backing a bid to build a statue to honour the first female MP to take her seat in the House of Commons says he supports the move despite disagreeing with many of her policies
Plymouth Labour MP Luke Pollard says he would like to see a memorial to Conservative Nancy Astor, who represented the city from 1919 to 1945.
He is aiming to mark the 100th anniversary of her election to the Plymouth Sutton ward and it's hoped the statue will be near her former home on Plymouth Hoe.
Mr Pollard said: "She wasn't just Plymouth Sutton's MP, she was the Member of Parliament for women and it's right that this is celebrated.
"I am determined to work cross-party, in her memory and her name to garner support to get more women to stand and be elected in Parliament."
There is no figure for the cost of the statue, but Mr Pollard said he would be forming a committee of supporters to raise funds for it.
Devon travel: Road accident at Totnes school
BBC Radio Devon
In Totnes, on the A385, there are reports of an accident outside KEVICs School (King Edward VI's School). There's heavy traffic in the area.
Homeless people in Barnstaple camp 'should get support'
BBC Radio Devon
A group of homeless people living in tents by the river in Barnstaple who may be evicted should be given the right help, their supporters say.
North Devon Council, which owns the land the group is camped on, is expected to apply for a court order that will allow it to move them on.
The authority said it was offering support and alternative accommodation, and was only taking the action after fireworks were let off at the site.
Supporter Katherine Armitage said: "It's really important to look after the homeless people, and this is the home of these people.
"Unless there is some alternative, they should not be evicted from this camp."
Ampadu gets first Wales start
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Exeter-born Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu got his first international start for Wales as they drew 1-1 with Panama in Cardiff.
The 17-year-old, who was the youngest-ever Exeter City player when he made his debut aged 15 in September 2016, played the first 67 minutes of the match.
Ampadu made his debut as a substitute against France last week, having moved to Chelsea in the summer.
The Premier League champions have yet to agree a fee with Exeter City for the youngster.
Inactivity rates 'rise' in wider South West
Sarah Gosling
BBC News Online
Employment rates in the wider South West - the area up to and including The Cotswolds and down to Cornwall - show an increase in "labour inactivity".
The government defines "inactivity" as people "not in employment who have not been seeking work within the last four weeks and/or are unable to start work within the next two weeks".
In the South West, unemployment rates have remained stagnant with an increase of only 0.1%, the joint second lowest region in the country, according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics.
Inactivity however has increased by 1.3% among 16-64 year olds in what appears to be a direct transfer from previous employment figures.
The rates for 16-64 year olds are:
South West Water: 'Being profitable encourages investment'
BBC Spotlight
South West Water has rejected criticism that it's handing more money to corporate investors and shareholders rather than investing in infrastructure.
The independent research group Corporate Watch has carried out an investigation into the firm's handling of customers money and found last year the company invested £183m on pipes and reservoirs, but paid owner the Pennon Group £213m.
South West Water said: "We report our operational and financial performance regularly and it is publicly available on our website.
"Being profitable encourages investment and keeps our borrowing costs down - they are one of the lowest in the industry.
"On average, each customer pays about £1.35 a day for our services, less than the cost of a cup of coffee."
Devon travel: Accident in Plymouth
BBC Radio Devon
In Plymouth, there are reports of an accident on Fletemoor Road around Tamerton Avenue.
High tide times for the region
Alina Jenkins
BBC Weather
If you're planning a trip to the coast or seaside, here are the next high water times around Devon and Cornwall.
We'll have the latest forecast on BBC Spotlight at 13:30.
Weather: Mostly cloudy after fog lifts
BBC Weather
Patchy fog first thing, perhaps slow to clear from some valleys.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a chance of some patchy drizzle. Some bright or sunny intervals are possible, especially this afternoon.
Maximum temperature: 14C (57F).
Falmouth told to stop 'UK's top arts university' claims
BBC News Education
Falmouth University has been told to stop describing itself as "the UK's number one arts university" by the advertising watchdog.
It was among six UK universities told to take down marketing claims that could be misleading.
Leicester, East Anglia, Strathclyde, Teesside and the University of West London also had complaints upheld against them.
The Advertising Standards Authority warned against exaggerated claims made to attract students, with Chief Executive Guy Parker saying students need "good evidence" when making such a big financial commitment.
Falmouth was also told to stop describing itself as "the UK's number one creative university".
Argyle youngsters seal Man City tie
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Plymouth Argyle's youth team will face Premier League leaders Manchester City in the FA Youth Cup after a dramatic second-round win over AFC Wimbledon.
The Pilgrims twice came from a goal down to beat AFC Wimbledon 3-2 with Greek striker Klaidi Lolos - who joined the club last month after leaving Crystal Palace - getting the winner in the third and final minute of stoppage time.
City had three players in the England squad which won the under 17 World Cup earlier this month including Phil Foden, who was named as the tournament's Most Valuable Player.
The tie against City, who have reached the last three finals, is due to be played in Plymouth on 16 December.
Plymouth MP's bid for statue in honour of Nancy Astor
Jonathan Morris
BBC News Online
A bid has been launched to build a statue to honour the first female MP to take her seat in the House of Commons.
Plymouth Labour MP Luke Pollard says he would like to see a memorial to Conservative Nancy Astor, who represented the city.
He is aiming to mark the 100th anniversary of her election in 1919 to the Plymouth Sutton ward.
It is hoped the statue will be near Lady Astor's former home on Plymouth Hoe.
Nancy Astor held the Plymouth Sutton seat for 26 years from 1919 to 1945
Police hunt driver 'watching porn in van on A38'
Sgt Tangye later confirmed the incident on Tuesday afternoon, saying it was was "called in by a member of public".
Teacher admits hiding drug money from the courts
Devon Live
A teacher who grew cannabis to make "£6,000 every 10 weeks" has admitted hiding his money from the courts so his partner could benefit from it.
Overton takes two wickets for England
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Barnstaple's Craig Overton has taken two wickets on the opening day of England's final Ashes warm-up game against Cricket Australia XI.
The Somerset and former North Devon all-rounder took the wickets of top scorer and captain Matt Short and Will Pucovski as he returned figures of 2-32.
Overton has yet to make his test debut for England, but with Steven Finn out of the tour and Jake Ball struggling with an ankle injury Overton could start the first test in Brisbane next week.
Water firm shareholders 'paid more than infrastructure'
BBC Spotlight
Money paid out to South West Water from customers' bills goes more towards shareholders and banks than infrastructure, according to an independent research group.
Corporate Watch said that last year's accounts showed the water firm invested £183m on pipes, reservoirs and treatment works and paid £213m to its owner, the Pennon Group.
South West Water said it was committed to being as transparent and clear as possible.
Falmouth University told to change advertising claims
Sean Coughlan
BBC News, education correspondent
The advertising watchdog has told six UK universities, including one in Cornwall, to take down marketing claims that could be misleading.
Leicester, East Anglia, Strathclyde, Falmouth, Teesside and the University of West London have all had complaints upheld against them.
The Advertising Standards Authority is warning against exaggerated claims made to attract students.
Chief executive Guy Parker says students need "good evidence" when making such a big financial commitment.
Shopping trolley thrown on rail lines at Camborne
Homeless group in Barnstaple may face eviction
BBC Spotlight
A group of homeless people living in tents by the river in Barnstaple could be facing eviction.
North Devon Council, which owns the land the group is camped on, is expected to apply for a court order that will allow it to move them on.
The authority said it was offering support and alternative accommodation, and was only taking the action after fireworks were let off at the site.
Supporters of the homeless said the council needs to make sure those affected are given the right help.
News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.