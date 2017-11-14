BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Fake degree-level assignments were ratified by Plymouth University, it has been reported.

BBC Panorama filmed undercover inside one of the UK's largest alternative providers, the Greenwich School of Management - also known as GSM London - which has more than 4,000 students.

Most GSM students are recruited by the college itself, the rest come from freelance recruiters.

An undercover student secretly filmed a series of meetings with one freelance, Charles Logan, who has a contract with GSM to recruit students. The BBC understands Mr Logan receives approximately £600 for every student he helps to enrol, which is 10% of the tuition fees paid to GSM.

Education agent recruits bogus students at private college

After the undercover student was admitted on to a three-year honours course, Mr Logan put him in touch with someone who he said could do his degree-level assignments for him.

The student subsequently bought two assignments for £526 and a third from another online company. He submitted them as his own work. The deception was not detected and the purchased assignments were awarded good marks by GSM.

Those results were ratified by Plymouth University, which validates and awards degrees studied at GSM.

The university told Panorama that GSM is responsible for student admissions and attendance. It says it has "long-standing and robust academic regulations and processes to prevent academic dishonesty and ensure the quality of its degrees".

GSM told Panorama that it has suspended its contract with Mr Logan and brought in external experts to investigate. It said if the allegations against Mr Logan are true, his actions are "totally unacceptable".