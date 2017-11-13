BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Summary

  1. Harbour fall man winched to safety
  2. Hospitals using GPs in emergency departments
  3. Police hold firearms amnesty
  4. Updates on Monday 13th November 2017

By Andrew Segal

Man airlifted after Mevagissey harbour fall

BBC Radio Cornwall

Two lifeboats, a helicopter and a coastguard rescue team were called out to Mevagissey on Sunday after a man slipped and fell from the quay.

The first call came shortly after 19:00 with reports the man slipped and fell from the pier into the village harbour.

The coastguard helicopter from Newquay, two lifeboats from Fowey and the Mevagissey Coastguard Rescue Team were all scrambled to the scene.

The man managed to get out of the water and scramble on to nearby rocks, where he remained for 30 minutes before he was winched off by helicopter and flown to the shore.

He was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital. Coastguards said he was believed to be doing well.

Coastguard helicopter
BBC

News, sport, weather and travel for Monday

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Good morning from BBC Local Live.

We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today. If you want to get in touch, please email us.

