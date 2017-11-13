BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Two lifeboats, a helicopter and a coastguard rescue team were called out to Mevagissey on Sunday after a man slipped and fell from the quay.

The first call came shortly after 19:00 with reports the man slipped and fell from the pier into the village harbour.

The coastguard helicopter from Newquay, two lifeboats from Fowey and the Mevagissey Coastguard Rescue Team were all scrambled to the scene.

The man managed to get out of the water and scramble on to nearby rocks, where he remained for 30 minutes before he was winched off by helicopter and flown to the shore.

He was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital. Coastguards said he was believed to be doing well.