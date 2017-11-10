BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Farms in Devon were targeted by activists looking to sabotage the government's badger cull, according to the senior officer overseeing policing.
Devon and Cornwall Police recorded 155 crimes related to the latest cull over the course of seven weeks.
The cost of policing has already run into millions of pounds across the wider cull area.
Ch Insp Richard Hooper-Bennett says the criminal activity has been bad news for some rural communities, adding "I don't want to underestimate the impact it has on a rural community that's used to seeing little or no crime. There have been a number of arrests over the cull and inquiries are still ongoing in relation to some of them."
Lidl distribution centre to open in Exeter creating '500 jobs'
A new £55m supermarket distribution centre is opening in Exeter today.
The warehouse will supply 51 Lidl stores across the South West.
Five-hundred people will be employed on the site which is close to the M5.
As part of the development, the supermarket said it has also negotiated deals with 14 local suppliers worth £100m over five years.
Art exhibition by Cornwall’s homeless to open in St Austell
An art exhibition showcasing work created by Cornwall's homeless community will be opening in a St Austell shopping centre this month.
Police to commemorate serving officers in WW1
Work is under way to commemorate the role played by serving police officers from Devon and Cornwall in World War One.
Research found 350 officers from the nine forces of the time enlisted and 27 lost their lives in combat.
In Cornwall, a third of the force, including the chief constable, went to war.
The force is hoping to find more details so it can bring descendants of those who died together, to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.
Police record '155 crimes linked to badger cull in seven weeks'
