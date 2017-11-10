BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Police record '155 crimes linked to badger cull in seven weeks'
  2. Lidl distribution centre to open in Exeter creating '500 jobs'
  3. Police to commemorate serving officers in WW1
  4. Updates on Friday 10 November 2017

By Hayley Westcott

All times stated are UK

Devon travel: Bike-car crash and broken-down lorry in Plymouth

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Plymouth on the A38 Cornwall-bound at Marsh Mills, there's a broken-down lorry blocking one lane. There's slow traffic in the area
  • Also in Plymouth, there are reports of a crash between a car and a motorbike on Old Woodlands Road around Dumfries Avenue

Lidl distribution centre to open in Exeter creating '500 jobs'

BBC Radio Devon

A new £55m supermarket distribution centre is opening in Exeter today.

The warehouse will supply 51 Lidl stores across the South West.

Five-hundred people will be employed on the site which is close to the M5.

As part of the development, the supermarket said it has also negotiated deals with 14 local suppliers worth £100m over five years.

lidl
BBC

Police to commemorate serving officers in WW1

BBC Spotlight

Work is under way to commemorate the role played by serving police officers from Devon and Cornwall in World War One.

Research found 350 officers from the nine forces of the time enlisted and 27 lost their lives in combat.

In Cornwall, a third of the force, including the chief constable, went to war.

photograph
BBC

The force is hoping to find more details so it can bring descendants of those who died together, to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.

Police record '155 crimes linked to badger cull in seven weeks'

BBC Radio Devon

Farms in Devon were targeted by activists looking to sabotage the government's badger cull, according to the senior officer overseeing policing.

Devon and Cornwall Police recorded 155 crimes related to the latest cull over the course of seven weeks.

The cost of policing has already run into millions of pounds across the wider cull area.

badger
BBC

Ch Insp Richard Hooper-Bennett says the criminal activity has been bad news for some rural communities, adding "I don't want to underestimate the impact it has on a rural community that's used to seeing little or no crime. There have been a number of arrests over the cull and inquiries are still ongoing in relation to some of them."

