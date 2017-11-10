BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Work is under way to commemorate the role played by serving police officers from Devon and Cornwall in World War One.

Research found 350 officers from the nine forces of the time enlisted and 27 lost their lives in combat.

In Cornwall, a third of the force, including the chief constable, went to war.

The force is hoping to find more details so it can bring descendants of those who died together, to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.