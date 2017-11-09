BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Devon and Cornwall Police must improve its call-handling systems, the police watchdog has said.

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) says the force needs to improve its understanding of the demands on its services.

It is rated 'good' in keeping people safe and reducing crime which is better than last year when it was told it 'required improvement'.

The force told the BBC at the time of inspection it was experiencing an unusually high number of calls because of recent terror attacks nationwide. It added it was working to improve the system.