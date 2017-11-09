BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Devon and Cornwall Police must improve its call-handling systems, the police watchdog has said. Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) says the force needs to improve its understanding of the demands on its services. It is rated 'good' in keeping people safe and reducing crime which is better than last year when it was told it 'required improvement'. The force told the BBC at the time of inspection it was experiencing an unusually high number of calls because of recent terror attacks nationwide. It added it was working to improve the system.
Live Reporting
By Hayley Westcott
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Reward offered after dog is stolen in Plymouth
Devon Live
A dog owner has offered a £2,000 reward for the safe return of their pet.
Police 'must improve call-handling systems'
BBC Spotlight
Devon and Cornwall Police must improve its call-handling systems, the police watchdog has said.
Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary (HMIC) says the force needs to improve its understanding of the demands on its services.
It is rated 'good' in keeping people safe and reducing crime which is better than last year when it was told it 'required improvement'.
The force told the BBC at the time of inspection it was experiencing an unusually high number of calls because of recent terror attacks nationwide. It added it was working to improve the system.
Ski lift death parents: 'Time to move on with our lives'
BBC Radio Devon
The parents of a Devon schoolboy, killed in a freak ski lift accident in France, have welcomed a coroner's verdict that their son was unlawfully killed.
Kieran Brookes from Bovey Tracey was on a school skiing trip with Torquay Boys' Grammar School in 2011.
He was strangled by his rucksack when it became entangled in a ski lift, an inquest has heard.
He was suspended in mid air for four minutes as he fought to free himself.
Kieran's father, Nick, said "It's a big step forward and now it's time to move on with our lives - a new type of normal for ourselves, our daughter and the rest of our family."
Plans for council tax rise and £75m worth of cuts
BBC Radio Cornwall
A 5% hike in council tax from April and cuts of £75m over the next four years are being proposed by Cornwall Council.
Cabinet members will discuss the budget plans next week, which would see 3% of the precept rise go exclusively to help fund social care.
The increase would mean an average Band D household paying an extra £1.34 a week.
News, sport, weather and travel for Thursday
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live.
We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.