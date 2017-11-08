BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Plans have been drawn up for a huge student village on the outskirts of Penryn.
The proposed 55 acre site at Treluswell could accommodate 2,000 students from Falmouth University.
There would also be sports facilities, a hotel and restaurant, and a medical centre.
Those supporting it say it would take the pressure off local housing in Falmouth and Penryn.
The proposals follow a series of planning applications in the area for student flats which have been turned down - meaning there could be even more competition for housing between students and locals in the future if the university continues to expand.
The planning application for the student village is due before Cornwall Council in the next few months.
South Western Railway is putting on a replacement bus service between Exeter and Yeovil, and there'll be a reduced train service from Yeovil Junction to London Waterloo.
The strike is due to end on Thursday just before midnight.
Is Cornwall's horticultural industry under threat?
Tamsin Melville
Political Reporter, BBC Radio Cornwall
There's a warning Brexit could lead to the collapse of Cornwall's horticultural industry, as new research shows a rapid fall in EU migrant workers in the county.
The study was commissioned by Cornwall Council and the Local Enterprise Partnership and calls on the government to end uncertainty and make sure future migration laws work for the county.
David Simmons, the managing director of Riviera Produce - one of Cornwall's largest food growers - claims he's already seen a reduction, and he could soon be left without enough labour.
"If we don't have migrant labour for most of the industries in Cornwall, Cornwall itself will completely change," he said.
In a statement farming minister George Eustice said "Both the environment secretary and I have discussed this issue extensively with key representatives from the industry and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs continues to monitor labour needs, working closely with the Home Office who lead on migration policy to ensure the continued growth and productivity of our seasonal produce industry."
