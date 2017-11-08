BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Plans have been drawn up for a huge student village on the outskirts of Penryn.

The proposed 55 acre site at Treluswell could accommodate 2,000 students from Falmouth University.

There would also be sports facilities, a hotel and restaurant, and a medical centre.

Those supporting it say it would take the pressure off local housing in Falmouth and Penryn.

The proposals follow a series of planning applications in the area for student flats which have been turned down - meaning there could be even more competition for housing between students and locals in the future if the university continues to expand.

The planning application for the student village is due before Cornwall Council in the next few months.