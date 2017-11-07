BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

A decision to spend £75,000 on a consultancy project which concluded Cornwall Council should embrace the environment and focus on tourism is under fire.

The authority and the Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) spent the money on a Lancashire-based consultancy firm to help come up with a "strategic narrative". The council says it will help attract national and international investment after Brexit.

After speaking to people from sectors across Cornwall during the summer, the consultants from Thinkingplace conclude the county should promote "a sense of place" - through things such as embracing the environment, and focusing on tourism and local food and drink.

Findings have been presented to a group which includes representation from the council, business, the LEP, the NHS and the police.

However, councillor Dick Cole, the leader of Mebyon Kernow, is not impressed with the findings and thinks the authority "can do better than that".

In a statement Cornwall Council said through an open and competitive process, the specialist company was tasked with researching and information gathering to "help tell the story of our assets, attributes, development areas and potential".