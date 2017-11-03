BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Bosses at Devon hospital launch review after porters cancel planned strikes
  2. Could government formula create more homes in the South West?
  3. Thousands of Truro City fans head to capital
  4. Updates on Friday 3 November 2017

Live Reporting

By Hayley Westcott

All times stated are UK

Plymouth inventor receives US patent for new technologies

Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent

BBC Spotlight

An inventor from Plymouth University has come up with two new technologies to make homes and workplaces significantly more energy efficient.

One reduces the power consumed by LED lights and the other boosts the electricity that can be generated by solar panels.

Unusually, both have just received US patents - a feather in the cap for the university and its science park.

inventor working
BBC

Devon travel: Burst water main and slow traffic

BBC Radio Devon

  • In Plympton, Lucas Lane is closed in both directions between Boringdon Hill and Plymbridge Road due to a burst water main
  • Also in Plymouth on Tavistock Road, there's slow traffic approaching the Derriford Roundabout in all directions due to the roadworks
  • On the A380 Telegraph Hill heading towards Exeter there's slow traffic

Two ferry service after technical issue

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

A technical issue has reduced the Torpoint Ferry to a two ferry service, causing some delays.

View more on twitter

Thousands of Truro City fans head to capital

BBC Spotlight

Truro City are preparing to make history this weekend as the first Cornish football team to play in the first round of the FA Cup for almost half a century.

A win over Hampton and Richmond in the last round set up the illustrious tie against Charlton Athletic from League One.

Thousands of Cornish football supporters are expected to make the trip to London to see if the team of part timers can be the side that makes the headlines this weekend.

Team celebrating
TRURO CITY FC

Could government formula create more homes in the South West?

John Henderson

BBC Spotlight

Places where people get paid more money can expect to see more homes being built in the future if a new government formula is adopted across the South West.

In the South Hams, the number of homes built every year could rise from just under 200 to more than 350 if the new proposal from the Department for Communities and Local Government is enacted.

It's consulting about the idea which would see the number of houses needed in Torbay reduced by about a half.

Those in the housing industry say the formula is needed.

housing site
BBC

News, sport, weather and travel for Friday

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live.

We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

