BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Tributes have been paid to a former president of Plymouth Albion Rugby Club who has died at the age of 76.
Live Reporting
By Hayley Westcott
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Tributes to former Plymouth rugby president
Plymouth Herald
Tributes have been paid to a former president of Plymouth Albion Rugby Club who has died at the age of 76.
Plymouth inventor receives US patent for new technologies
Neil Gallacher, Business & Industry Correspondent
BBC Spotlight
An inventor from Plymouth University has come up with two new technologies to make homes and workplaces significantly more energy efficient.
One reduces the power consumed by LED lights and the other boosts the electricity that can be generated by solar panels.
Unusually, both have just received US patents - a feather in the cap for the university and its science park.
Devon travel: Burst water main and slow traffic
BBC Radio Devon
Two ferry service after technical issue
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
A technical issue has reduced the Torpoint Ferry to a two ferry service, causing some delays.
Thousands of Truro City fans head to capital
BBC Spotlight
Truro City are preparing to make history this weekend as the first Cornish football team to play in the first round of the FA Cup for almost half a century.
A win over Hampton and Richmond in the last round set up the illustrious tie against Charlton Athletic from League One.
Thousands of Cornish football supporters are expected to make the trip to London to see if the team of part timers can be the side that makes the headlines this weekend.
Could government formula create more homes in the South West?
John Henderson
BBC Spotlight
Places where people get paid more money can expect to see more homes being built in the future if a new government formula is adopted across the South West.
In the South Hams, the number of homes built every year could rise from just under 200 to more than 350 if the new proposal from the Department for Communities and Local Government is enacted.
It's consulting about the idea which would see the number of houses needed in Torbay reduced by about a half.
Those in the housing industry say the formula is needed.
News, sport, weather and travel for Friday
Hayley Westcott
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live.
We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.