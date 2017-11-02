BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Police are investigating an attempted robbery in Plymouth in which a man was stabbed three times.

It happened in Victoria Park on Sunday evening, when the 30-year-old victim was approached by a man wearing a black balaclava and gloves demanding he hand over his belongings.

When he refused, the suspect stabbed the man in his arm, stomach and back, before running off empty handed.

The victim has undergone surgery at Derriford Hospital, where his condition is described as serious, but not life-threatening.

A 24-year-old Plymouth man, arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, has been released on bail while inquiries continue, and police have asked anyone with information to contact them.