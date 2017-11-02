BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Police are investigating an attempted robbery in Plymouth in which a man was stabbed three times. It happened in Victoria Park on Sunday evening, when the 30-year-old victim was approached by a man wearing a black balaclava and gloves demanding he hand over his belongings. When he refused, the suspect stabbed the man in his arm, stomach and back, before running off empty handed. The victim has undergone surgery at Derriford Hospital, where his condition is described as serious, but not life-threatening. A 24-year-old Plymouth man, arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, has been released on bail while inquiries continue, and police have asked anyone with information to contact them.
Live Reporting
By Lynne French
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Robbery victim stabbed three times
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Police are investigating an attempted robbery in Plymouth in which a man was stabbed three times.
It happened in Victoria Park on Sunday evening, when the 30-year-old victim was approached by a man wearing a black balaclava and gloves demanding he hand over his belongings.
When he refused, the suspect stabbed the man in his arm, stomach and back, before running off empty handed.
The victim has undergone surgery at Derriford Hospital, where his condition is described as serious, but not life-threatening.
A 24-year-old Plymouth man, arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, has been released on bail while inquiries continue, and police have asked anyone with information to contact them.
Concerns grow for missing 14-year-old
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Concerns are growing for the welfare of a 14-year-old girl who's been missing since the weekend.
Ola Stokes was last seen at 17:00 on Saturday on a bus travelling to Exmouth.
The teenager, who also has links to Guildford in Surrey, is described as about 5ft 5ins (1.65m) tall, of medium build, with shoulder length blonde hair.
She was wearing a black sweatshirt, blue ripped jeans and white trainers.
Devon and Cornwall Police have also issued an image of a "distinctive" black and flowery bag they believe she has with her.
Anyone who has seen Ola or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police.
Manslaughter call from neglect victim's parents
BBC Spotlight
The parents of a woman who died from self neglect are calling for the organisation responsible for her welfare to be prosecuted for corporate manslaughter.
Ruth Mitchell, died in September 2012 from the effects of malnourishment.
Livewell Southwest, which was called Plymouth Community Healthcare at the time, has admitted failings and apologised.
Thursday's news, sport, weather and travel
Lynne French
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live.
We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.