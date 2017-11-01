BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

BBC

Plans for two Devon district councils to merge are off.

South Hams and West Devon councils already share some services but proposed a full merger, saying it would mean £500,000 in savings annually.

Last night, members of South Hams authority voted in favour of the proposals, despite the fact it would have meant higher council tax bills for its residents - a £25 increase a year for three years.

But, in a surprising twist, West Devon councillors voted against, even though it's the poorer authority.

It leaves it needing to find another way to plug a £1m projected black hole in its finances.