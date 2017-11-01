BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

  1. Mine fall man calls for 'risk of death' signs
  2. Merger of two Devon district councils is off
  3. Rail firm 'to run 60% of services during strike days'
  4. Updates on Wednesday 1 November 2017

By Andrew Segal

Cornwall travel: Accident in St Blazey

BBC Radio Cornwall

  • In St Blazey, on Luxulyan Road, near the A390 St Austell Road, there are reports of an accident
  • On the A30 near Bodmin, close to Carminow Cross, there are reports of a broken-down vehicle
  • On the A39 near Devoran, there are reports the road is partially blocked near Carnon Gate roundabout due to a broken-down van. Traffic is slow-moving towards Truro
  • On the A3047 between the Scorrier roundabout and White Cross, there are temporary traffic lights for gas mains work. Traffic is slow
  • On the A39 near Penryn, there is slow traffic on the approaches to the Treluswell roundabout

Merger of two Devon district councils is off

Jenny Kumah

BBC South West

Plans for two Devon district councils to merge are off.

South Hams and West Devon councils already share some services but proposed a full merger, saying it would mean £500,000 in savings annually.

Last night, members of South Hams authority voted in favour of the proposals, despite the fact it would have meant higher council tax bills for its residents - a £25 increase a year for three years.

But, in a surprising twist, West Devon councillors voted against, even though it's the poorer authority.

It leaves it needing to find another way to plug a £1m projected black hole in its finances.

News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday

Andrew Segal

BBC Local Live

Good morning from BBC Local Live.

We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

