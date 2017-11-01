BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Plans for two Devon district councils to merge are off. South Hams and West Devon councils already share some services but proposed a full merger, saying it would mean £500,000 in savings annually. Last night, members of South Hams authority voted in favour of the proposals, despite the fact it would have meant higher council tax bills for its residents - a £25 increase a year for three years. But, in a surprising twist, West Devon councillors voted against, even though it's the poorer authority. It leaves it needing to find another way to plug a £1m projected black hole in its finances.
Live Reporting
By Andrew Segal
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Cornwall travel: Accident in St Blazey
BBC Radio Cornwall
Merger of two Devon district councils is off
Jenny Kumah
BBC South West
Plans for two Devon district councils to merge are off.
South Hams and West Devon councils already share some services but proposed a full merger, saying it would mean £500,000 in savings annually.
Last night, members of South Hams authority voted in favour of the proposals, despite the fact it would have meant higher council tax bills for its residents - a £25 increase a year for three years.
But, in a surprising twist, West Devon councillors voted against, even though it's the poorer authority.
It leaves it needing to find another way to plug a £1m projected black hole in its finances.
News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday
Andrew Segal
BBC Local Live
Good morning from BBC Local Live.
We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.