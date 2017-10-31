BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Summary

  1. Ex-MP and Cornwall councillor Candy Atherton dies
  2. Councillors to discuss Devon authorities' merger plans
  3. Updates on Tuesday 31 October 2017

Cornwall Labour politician and ex-MP Candy Atherton dies

Labour Cornwall councillor and former Falmouth and Camborne MP Candy Atherton has died at the age of 62.

Ms Atherton had a busy political career and came to notice in Cornwall when she won the marginal seat of Falmouth and Camborne for Labour in 1997.

She held the seat for eight years, doubling her majority in 2001, but losing her seat in 2005 to Liberal Democrat Julia Goldsworthy.

After her parliamentary career, she focused on rural housing issues and was elected to Cornwall Council in the 2013 local elections, representing the Falmouth Smithwick division.

She also campaigned on women's rights and disability issues.

