BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Summary

  1. Man arrested following Exeter stabbing
  2. Thousands on housing waiting lists because they're in overcrowded or unhealthy homes
  3. Reports of trolling 'double in two years'
  4. Updates on Tuesday 24 October 2017

Live Reporting

By Hayley Westcott

All times stated are UK

Cornwall travel: Skybus flights delayed

BBC Radio Cornwall

Skybus flights to the Isles of Scilly from Newquay Airport and Land's End Airport have been delayed due to the weather conditions.

Will South West rail services be given extra funding?

BBC Radio Devon

The vulnerability of the South West's rail network is being discussed at Westminster today.

Labour Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard is raising the issue in Parliament after a number of high-profile incidents in the last few years that have stopped trains running on main routes through Devon.

Mr Pollard will ask the government for extra money to fund upgrades to rail infrastructure and services across the county, including the main line which continues to Cornwall.

train
BBC

Government overturns refusal for homes on Sainsbury's site

Cornwall Live

The government has overturned Cornwall Council’s decision to throw out plans for 95 homes on a Wadebridge site which was once earmarked for a Sainsbury’s supermarket.

Travel: Traffic light fault causes Plymouth tailbacks

Man arrested following Exeter stabbing

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

The incident took place on Queen Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It's understood CCTV helped to locate the suspect and police dogs are searching for a weapon.

Thousands in South West 'living in bad homes'

Tamsin Melville

Political Reporter

Thousands of households across the South West are on council housing registers because they're living in unhealthy or overcrowded properties, figures show.

Nearly 12,000 across Cornwall, Devon, Dorset and Somerset are on waiting lists because of poor conditions in their current home.

It was a symptom of an urgent need for more affordable homes for rent, as well as a lack of investment in existing properties, experts said.

housing development
BBC

News, sport, weather and travel for Tuesday

Hayley Westcott

BBC News Online

Good morning from BBC Local Live.

We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

