BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Skybus flights to the Isles of Scilly from Newquay Airport and Land's End Airport have been delayed due to the weather conditions.
By Hayley Westcott
Cornwall travel: Skybus flights delayed
Will South West rail services be given extra funding?
The vulnerability of the South West's rail network is being discussed at Westminster today.
Labour Plymouth Sutton and Devonport MP Luke Pollard is raising the issue in Parliament after a number of high-profile incidents in the last few years that have stopped trains running on main routes through Devon.
Mr Pollard will ask the government for extra money to fund upgrades to rail infrastructure and services across the county, including the main line which continues to Cornwall.
Government overturns refusal for homes on Sainsbury's site
The government has overturned Cornwall Council’s decision to throw out plans for 95 homes on a Wadebridge site which was once earmarked for a Sainsbury’s supermarket.
Travel: Traffic light fault causes Plymouth tailbacks
Man arrested following Exeter stabbing
The incident took place on Queen Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
It's understood CCTV helped to locate the suspect and police dogs are searching for a weapon.
Thousands in South West 'living in bad homes'
Thousands of households across the South West are on council housing registers because they're living in unhealthy or overcrowded properties, figures show.
Nearly 12,000 across Cornwall, Devon, Dorset and Somerset are on waiting lists because of poor conditions in their current home.
It was a symptom of an urgent need for more affordable homes for rent, as well as a lack of investment in existing properties, experts said.
