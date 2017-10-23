BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Summary
- Sister of kayaker killed at sea asks water users to make sure they can raise the alarm
- Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening in north Devon crash
- New safety measures being introduced on fishing fleets
- Bloodhound rocket car gears up for Newquay test drive
- Updates on Monday 23 October 2017
Tribute to Falmouth man who died swimming
Cornwall Live
Family and friends of a Falmouth man who died swimming in the sea at Swanpool have given him fitting send-off.
Cornwall travel: Truro traffic lights stuck on red
BBC Radio Cornwall
In Truro, on the A390 at Highertown, traffic lights are stuck on red by the County Arms pub. Traffic is slow-moving.
PCSO condemns wheelie bin fire
Hayley Westcott
Broadcast Journalist
A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) from Plymouth has condemned the behaviour of those who set fire to multiple wheelie bins in the city on Sunday night.
Prison investment to fund officers' body cameras
BBC News UK
Plans for a £3m investment in prisons in England and Wales - including three in Devon - will make the system safer, the government has said.
The Ministry of Justice said the money would include £2m for 5,600 body-worn cameras, giving all prison officers access to the devices, and £1m for police-style handcuffs and restraints.
The Prison Officers' Association said the measures were "long overdue".
Prisons in Devon include: Dartmoor (pictured), Exeter and Channings Wood, near Newton Abbot.
New safety rules for fishermen
BBC Radio Devon
New codes of practice to improve the safety of Devon and Cornwall's fishermen come into force today.
They include holding monthly emergency drills, life-rafts for some boats, fitting of radar reflectors alarms, and carrying personal locator beacons with built-in GPS.
The Maritime & Coastguard Agency said the code had been drawn up after speaking to people connected with the industry to reduce the risk of serious accidents and deaths.
