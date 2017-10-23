BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Summary

  1. Sister of kayaker killed at sea asks water users to make sure they can raise the alarm
  2. Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening in north Devon crash
  3. New safety measures being introduced on fishing fleets
  4. Bloodhound rocket car gears up for Newquay test drive
  5. Updates on Monday 23 October 2017

Live Reporting

By Hayley Westcott

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Tribute to Falmouth man who died swimming

Cornwall Live

Family and friends of a Falmouth man who died swimming in the sea at Swanpool have given him fitting send-off.

Cornwall travel: Truro traffic lights stuck on red

BBC Radio Cornwall

In Truro, on the A390 at Highertown, traffic lights are stuck on red by the County Arms pub. Traffic is slow-moving.

PCSO condemns wheelie bin fire

Hayley Westcott

Broadcast Journalist

A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) from Plymouth has condemned the behaviour of those who set fire to multiple wheelie bins in the city on Sunday night.

Prison investment to fund officers' body cameras

BBC News UK

Plans for a £3m investment in prisons in England and Wales - including three in Devon - will make the system safer, the government has said.

The Ministry of Justice said the money would include £2m for 5,600 body-worn cameras, giving all prison officers access to the devices, and £1m for police-style handcuffs and restraints.

The Prison Officers' Association said the measures were "long overdue".

Prisons in Devon include: Dartmoor (pictured), Exeter and Channings Wood, near Newton Abbot.

Dartmoor Prison
BBC

New safety rules for fishermen

BBC Radio Devon

New codes of practice to improve the safety of Devon and Cornwall's fishermen come into force today.

They include holding monthly emergency drills, life-rafts for some boats, fitting of radar reflectors alarms, and carrying personal locator beacons with built-in GPS.

The Maritime & Coastguard Agency said the code had been drawn up after speaking to people connected with the industry to reduce the risk of serious accidents and deaths.

fishing boats
BBC

News, sport, weather and travel for Monday

Hayley Westcott

Broadcast Journalist

Good morning from BBC Local Live.

We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

