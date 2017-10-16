BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust says it's talking to staff about how it can improve safety and cut waiting times after it was rated inadequate by inspectors and put into special measures.

An improvement director has been brought in to work with the board and make changes.

BBC

However, in the meantime, more patients have come forward to describe their experiences of care.

Sarah Parnell, from Truro, went to the emergency department in Truro three times with a swollen eye. Three months later, she said she had suffered some sight loss and may need a cornea transplant.

The trust said it was "prioritising the patients most at need" in eye cases.

It must make some improvements by 30 November. After that, inspectors from the Care Quality Commission can come back at any time unannounced to check on progress.