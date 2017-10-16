BBC Local Live: Devon and Cornwall

Summary
- Three rescued after being trapped in Bodmin blaze
- Hurricane Ophelia: 'Stay away from coasts' warning
- --- Mullion School closed because of temporary roof worries
- Hospital bosses talk to staff after special measures move
- Teams training for Ten Tors banned from key routes because of erosion
- Updates on Monday 16 October 2017
By Andrew Segal
Devon travel: Problems in Fairmile and Plymouth
Severe accident: A3124 Devon both ways
A3124 Devon both ways severe accident, at Green Lane.
A3124 Devon - A3124 in Beaford closed and heavy traffic in both directions at the Green Lane junction, because of an accident involving a car and a motorbike.
Hurricane Ophelia: 'Stay away from coasts' warning
Coastguards are urging people to stay away from the coast in Devon and Cornwall as the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia arrive from the Atlantic.
Waves of up to 20ft (6.1m) are predicted in some areas, along with winds of up to 55mph.
Coastguards said that "playing chicken and wave dodging" in such conditions were "just not worth risking your life for - sometimes the waves will win".
Mullion School closed because of temporary roof worries
Mullion School is closed today because of worries over safety as the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia arrive from the Atlantic.
Staff said the school had a temporary roofing structure and there were concerns it could become unstable in stormy conditions.
The school was expected to be open tomorrow, they added.
Hospital bosses talk to staff after special measures move
Jenny Walrond
Health Correspondent, BBC Spotlight
The Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust says it's talking to staff about how it can improve safety and cut waiting times after it was rated inadequate by inspectors and put into special measures.
An improvement director has been brought in to work with the board and make changes.
However, in the meantime, more patients have come forward to describe their experiences of care.
Sarah Parnell, from Truro, went to the emergency department in Truro three times with a swollen eye. Three months later, she said she had suffered some sight loss and may need a cornea transplant.
The trust said it was "prioritising the patients most at need" in eye cases.
It must make some improvements by 30 November. After that, inspectors from the Care Quality Commission can come back at any time unannounced to check on progress.
Hurricane Ophelia: Winds pick up over Cornwall and Scilly
Carol Kirkwood
BBC Weather Presenter
Three rescued after being trapped in Bodmin blaze
Three people have been rescued after being trapped in a fire in a property in Bodmin.
Firefighters were called to the building at about 23:45 on Sunday. There were no reports of any injuries.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said a "full investigation into the cause of the incident" was to be conducted with Devon and Cornwall Police.
News, sport, weather and travel for Monday
Good morning from BBC Local Live on this windy morning.
We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and, of course, weather for Devon and Cornwall today, particularly as the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia head for the British Isles.
