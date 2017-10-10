BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

A 'library of things' will open in Devon - the sixth in the UK and the second in the county - if enough money can be raised.
Live Reporting
By Sophie Malcolm
All times stated are UK
Get involved
'Library of things' will open in Devon if money can be raised
Devon Live
A 'library of things' will open in Devon - the sixth in the UK and the second in the county - if enough money can be raised.
CQC calls for health bosses to have 'courage' to overhaul services
BBC Radio Cornwall
The Care Quality Commission's (CQC) calling on Cornwall's health and social care managers to have "courage" to radically overhaul services.
The CQC points to the county having less social care beds than other comparable parts of the country.
In its annual report, the CQC says the system is "straining at the seams" because of increasing numbers of frailer pensioners and people with long term complex conditions.
Weather update: Cloudy day ahead
BBC Weather
A generally cloudy day with some outbreaks of light rain or drizzle.
However, some bright or sunny spells are also possible, especially in the east.
Top temperature 16C (60F).
Man rescued from vehicle crash
A man who was trapped in a crashed vehicle has been rescued by fire crews.
Police and firefighters were called to the A399 near Berrynarbor, in North Devon, on Monday evening.
The vehicle was on its side and the man was trapped inside, firefighters said.
Crews used rescue equipment, a ladder and small tools to get the man out of the vehicle.
He was given oxygen and left with paramedics. His condition is not known.
Five-month wait for transgender advice
BBC Spotlight
A charity which offers support to the LGBTQ community in the South West says there's currently up to a five-month wait for people wanting advice about gender identity.
The Intercom Trust is reporting a sixfold increase in the past six years in people seeking help with transgender issues - mainly young people.
There are calls for more education and funding.
Travel update: Crash in Illogan
BBC Radio Cornwall
In Illogan we have reports of an accident on the A3047 Agar Road around Druid's Road and Wheal Fortune Lane.
News, sport, weather and travel for Tuesday
Sophie Malcolm
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.