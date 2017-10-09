BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

BBC Graham Fisher and his wife Carol

A man who was shot and bludgeoned with a sledgehammer had told a friend he feared he would be killed by someone he knew, the BBC has learned.

Graham Fisher and his wife Carol were murdered in their home near the petrol station they ran in Cornwall in 2003.

Lee and Robert Firkins were jailed for life in 2006. Their solicitors said the revelation made by the victim's friend could "add weight" to an appeal.

Police said the original witness statement does not mention his claim.