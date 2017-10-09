BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Police say they're growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 42-year-old woman from Plymouth. Victoria Grayling, who's from the Stoke area of the city, hasn't been seen since 15:00 on Sunday. She's described as white, of large build, with shoulder length ginger hair and black framed glasses.
By Sophie Malcolm
Police concerned for missing Plymouth woman
Wadebridge garage murder: Victim 'predicted' killer's identity
A man who was shot and bludgeoned with a sledgehammer had told a friend he feared he would be killed by someone he knew, the BBC has learned.
Graham Fisher and his wife Carol were murdered in their home near the petrol station they ran in Cornwall in 2003.
Lee and Robert Firkins were jailed for life in 2006. Their solicitors said the revelation made by the victim's friend could "add weight" to an appeal.
Police said the original witness statement does not mention his claim.
Travel update: Slow traffic at St Budeaux
There's slow traffic westbound heading towards the Tamar Bridge due to a crash on the A38 at St Budeaux
Safety concerns meeting after boy stabbed
A public meeting will be held this morning in Truro to discuss safety concerns on an estate where a 14-year-old boy was stabbed.
The boy was attacked on the Trelander Estate on 27 September.
A 16-year-old was arrested and later released.
The police are expected to hear from local people who say they've have been shocked by the incident .
Man, 54, dies after van hits tree
A man has died after his van left the A38 and hit a tree on Haldon Hill near Exeter.
Police say the 54-year-old was from the Bovey Tracey area and was the only person in the vehicle.
The crash happened on Sunday afternoon and the road was closed Plymouth-bound for about four hours while investigations were carried out.
News, sport, weather and travel for Monday
Sophie Malcolm
We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.