BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Summary

  1. People in Penzance say lack of police presence has left them "feeling unsafe"
  2. Devon's schools "still among poorest in the country", according to figures
  3. Mine-shaft fall man "didn't think he'd make it out alive"
  4. Updates on Wednesday 4 October 2017

Live Reporting

By Lynne French

All times stated are UK

Get involved

A cloudy start in Topsham before day of cloud, sun and wind

Kevin Thomas

BBC Weather Forecaster

We'll have a full forecast later.

Devon schools 'still missing out with funding'

BBC Spotlight

Schools in Devon will still be among the poorest in the country, despite the government's new funding formula, according to figures seen by the BBC.

Last month the Conservatives, who run the county council, welcomed extra funding which they said meant Devon's schools budget would get another £7.5m a year.

School students
BBC

But emails obtained by the BBC said this would only improve funding by £22 per pupil, still leaving each school child with £268 a year less than the national average.

News, sport, weather and travel for Wednesday

Lynne French

BBC News Online

Good Wednesday morning from BBC Local Live.

We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

