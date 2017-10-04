BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Schools in Devon will still be among the poorest in the country, despite the government's new funding formula, according to figures seen by the BBC.

Last month the Conservatives, who run the county council, welcomed extra funding which they said meant Devon's schools budget would get another £7.5m a year.

BBC

But emails obtained by the BBC said this would only improve funding by £22 per pupil, still leaving each school child with £268 a year less than the national average.