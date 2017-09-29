BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Sharp rise in number of parents requesting extra help for children in schools
  2. Scientists, including a University of Exeter professor, work on making computing chips that use light
  3. Updates on Friday 29 September 2017

Live Reporting

By Lynne French

All times stated are UK

Get involved

Travel update for Cornwall: Reports of accidents at Polbathic and Callestick

BBC Radio Cornwall

  • There are reports of an accident at Polbathic, on the A374, around the junction with the B3249
  • At Callestick, the B3284 is partially blocked around the Allet turn-off due to an accident
  • In Callington and Looe, there are reports of standing water on roads
  • Near Penryn, on the A39, there's slow traffic on the approaches to the Treluswell roundabout
  • There's a 30-minute wait for the Torpoint ferry, with only two vessels operating. The third ferry is out of action due to a mechanical fault

Travel update for Devon: Accident in Witheridge

BBC Radio Devon

  • There are reports of an accident in Witheridge on Church Street around The Square
  • There's slow-moving traffic on the A361 between the M5 and Tiverton due to the ongoing roadworks
  • In Plymouth, on Tavistock Road, there's busy traffic approaching the Derriford roundabout in all directions due to the roadworks
  • There's a 30-minute wait with two ferries running at Torpoint. The third ferry is out of service

Sharp rise in parents wanting help for children in school

BBC Radio Devon

There's been a sharp rise in the number of parents requesting extra help for their children in school.

Devon has seen a 99% increase in the number of statutory assessments for special educational needs over the past eight months.

School children
BBC

In Cornwall, the number of requests has risen by 61% in the past year.

Councils said the demand had gone up since the government changed rules, giving parents the right to ask for help.

News, sport, weather and travel for Friday

Lynne French

BBC News Online

Good Friday morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

