BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

There's been a sharp rise in the number of parents requesting extra help for their children in school. Devon has seen a 99% increase in the number of statutory assessments for special educational needs over the past eight months. In Cornwall, the number of requests has risen by 61% in the past year. Councils said the demand had gone up since the government changed rules, giving parents the right to ask for help.
