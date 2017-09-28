BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

BBC

Plans to set up new town councils in Torbay as a way of tackling the unitary authority's financial problems have been rejected by councillors at a meeting.

The idea was to create them in Torquay and Paignton so they could charge taxes to pay for things such as public toilets and libraries.

But councillors voted instead last night to look at other ways of raising money, including holding a referendum on raising council tax by more than 2%.