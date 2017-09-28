BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Summary

  1. Plans for new town councils in Torbay are rejected
  2. Investigations continue into fatal capsizing of fishing vessel the Solstice
  3. New hard-hitting film for teenagers about to start driving lessons
  4. Updates on Thursday 28 September 2017

Torbay Council rejects plans for new town authorities

Plans to set up new town councils in Torbay as a way of tackling the unitary authority's financial problems have been rejected by councillors at a meeting.

The idea was to create them in Torquay and Paignton so they could charge taxes to pay for things such as public toilets and libraries.

But councillors voted instead last night to look at other ways of raising money, including holding a referendum on raising council tax by more than 2%.

News, sport, weather and travel for Thursday

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

