BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Devon and Cornwall Police fire Taser 18 times in three months
  2. Brixham sees record prices for cuttlefish
  3. Updates on Friday 22 September 2017

Live Reporting

By Andrew Segal

Get involved

Cornwall travel: Slow traffic around the county

BBC Radio Cornwall

  • On the A39 around Bude, there's slow moving and queueing traffic due to roadworks
  • On the A390 from the Chiverton Cross roundabout, heading towards Threemilestone, there's slow moving traffic
  • On the A39 near Penryn, there's slow traffic on the approaches to the Treluswell roundabout
  • On the A38 near Saltash, on all the approaches to the Carkeel roundabout, there's slow traffic
  • The Place Ferry and St Mawes Ferry are not running to Custom House Quay today. The Prince of Wales Pier service is running to timetable

Brixham sees record prices for cuttlefish

Adrian Campbell, Environment Correspondent

BBC Spotlight

Cuttlefish
BBC

Brixham has seen record prices for cuttlefish caught in local waters.

It's a fish which is much more popular on the continent than it is here but warmer seas have meant a bumper catch.

On one day this week, the port traded about £700,000 worth of cuttlefish.

Devon and Cornwall Police fire Taser 18 times in three months

BBC Spotlight

Taser
PA

Devon and Cornwall Police fired a Taser nearly 20 times in the three months from April, figures released today show.

The electric stun gun was actually drawn on 139 occasions but only fired during 18 incidents.

Officers also drew a firearm 10 times during the same period, although no shots were fired.

The figures are part of a report which makes every police force in the UK record and publish the number of times they use force during an incident.

Less than 5% of situations the police attended in Devon and Cornwall involved the use of force, the figures said.

News, sport, weather and travel for Friday

Andrew Segal

Local Live

Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.

If you want to get in touch, please email us.

