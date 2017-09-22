BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Brixham has seen record prices for cuttlefish caught in local waters. It's a fish which is much more popular on the continent than it is here but warmer seas have meant a bumper catch. On one day this week, the port traded about £700,000 worth of cuttlefish.
By Andrew Segal
Devon and Cornwall Police fire Taser 18 times in three months
Devon and Cornwall Police fired a Taser nearly 20 times in the three months from April, figures released today show.
The electric stun gun was actually drawn on 139 occasions but only fired during 18 incidents.
Officers also drew a firearm 10 times during the same period, although no shots were fired.
The figures are part of a report which makes every police force in the UK record and publish the number of times they use force during an incident.
Less than 5% of situations the police attended in Devon and Cornwall involved the use of force, the figures said.
News, sport, weather and travel for Friday
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
If you want to get in touch, please email us.