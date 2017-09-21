BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Listen live to BBC Radio Cornwall and BBC Radio Devon

Summary

  1. Devon engineer calls for hurricane manpower
  2. Couple to pay for lifesaving treatment transport
  3. Cornish vegetable grower aims to break the world record for the heaviest green cabbage
  4. Updates on Thursday 21 September 2017

Live Reporting

By Jonathan Morris

All times stated are UK

Zero waste shop boss's household waste reduction tips

Jonathan Morris

BBC News Online

Do you worry about the amount of rubbish you throw out?

Six tips to reduce your rubbish

Former footballer Richard Eckersley recently opened a zero waste shop in Totnes, Devon. Here are some of his top tips for trimming your trash.

Dialysis couple face transport fees hit

BBC Radio Cornwall

A St Austell couple say they've been left in the dark about changes that will see them have to pay for transport to hospital for regular lifesaving treatment.

Paul Crowther
BBC
Paul Crowther

For the past year Paul Crowther's wife has travelled from St Austell to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro three times a week for kidney dialysis, with the cost of transport being met by the NHS.

Now they've learnt that from the end of this month they'll have to pay the full cost - which they say they can't afford.

NHS Kernow say some people may be eligible for help with their transport costs if they have either a medical need or they receive financial help.

Plea to help hurricane-hit British Virgin Islands

BBC Spotlight

A marine engineer from Devon who's been living on the British Virgin Islands is calling on people to go back with him to help rebuild the islands' infrastructure.

Hurricane Irma caused devastation when it hit earlier in September and the islands were battered by 160mph winds from Hurricane Maria earlier this week.

BVI
BBC

Leo Whitting who is originally from Kingsbridge has launched a website called the British Virgin Islands Stormtroopers where people can find out more.

The group consists of BVI Islanders, residents and international tradesmen.

BBC Local Live for Devon and Cornwall

Jonathan Morris

BBC News Online

Welcome to BBC Local Live in Devon & Cornwall. We'll be bringing you all the day's news, sport, weather and travel and if you have a story email us.

