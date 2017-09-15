BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

Summary
- Cornwall day care centre for elderly running for 30 years may have to close
- Plymouth missing general election votes report due to be published
- Concerns that deer may be causing serious damage to parts of the countryside
- Updates on Friday 15 September 2017
By Rob Byrne
Water supply problems in Devon
South West Water says some properties are without water in the areas of Tedburn, Crockenwell and Credition in Devon. Those affected by the burst water main are in the EX6 postcode.
The company said it had an inspector in the area but did not say when water supplies will be restored.
Deer numbers at record high, stalkers say
Stalkers say they're seeing a rapid rise in the number of deer in the South West.
There's concern the animals are causing serious damage to parts of the countryside.
Deer stalkers are licensed to manage herds on landowner estates, but they said levels were now at the highest they have ever seen.
Johnny O'Shea
BBC News Online
Good morning from BBC Local Live. We'll be bringing you the news, sport, travel and weather for Devon and Cornwall today.
