BBC Local Live: Devon & Cornwall

- Train catches fire between Exeter and Tiverton
- East Devon District Council leader survives a vote of no confidence
- Work on Bodmin's massive road upgrade to finish this month
- Ex-council house in St Ives to be auctioned with guide price of more than £600k
- Attempt to save Exmouth Fun Park fails
Rail fire in Devon
A fire has been affecting train services in Devon this morning.
Devon and Somerset Fire Service said it received a call from a member of rail staff stating that an empty passenger carriage was on fire.
Crews found a fire in the engine compartment of a parked up train at about 05:00.
National Rail said some services had delayed.
